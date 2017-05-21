Management Features
March 01, 2018, Thursday
How Flipkart is tweaking its user interface to win diverse customers
It maps customers on buying habits, not age, location or income, due to which it no longer pitches iPhones to a consumer just ...
January 29, 2018, Monday
Insurers to work with fitness trackers to incentivise a healthy audience
Max Bupa had tied-up with fitness technology firm GOQii to provide users access to the latter's wellness engine
January 15, 2018, Monday
Opportunity or challenge? How brands are riding the news wave in India
In 2017, news genre recorded 15% growth in the number of channels, according to BARC
December 03, 2017, Sunday
The rise and fall of Brand [V]
How an iconic music channel lost the plot even as rivals flourished in the same space
November 12, 2017, Sunday
The merchandise story: From push to shove
Disney, Turner cash in on the growing interest in merchandise, increase licensing deals and expand the range of products
November 08, 2017, Wednesday
The game changer
India's planned transition to electric vehicles will drastically affect the commodities market
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Battle for eyeballs
OTT has changed the manner in which we consume visual media
October 15, 2017, Sunday
Waste not, want not
Brands can turn frugality into a differentiated purpose, build an identity in keeping with the times
September 18, 2017, Monday
Harnessing the power of celebrity
Stars are successfully transforming fans into loyal consumers, beating big brands at their own game
September 12, 2017, Tuesday
Ola aligns with millennials, adopts their causes to market services
Company's focus on climate change and attempts to link it to the 'Ola Share' service is not new
September 06, 2017, Wednesday
MRF test drives a luxury brand
The tyre maker relies on its association with the customer to build a new brand in a new category
September 04, 2017, Monday
Essar is looking at $15-bn revenue in FY18 and hopes to rebid for steel biz
Debt-laden group is focusing on operational efficiencies and hopes to rebid for its steel business
August 15, 2017, Tuesday
GSK, Mondelez, Nestle brew up a storm in a health cup
As competition heats up, health drink brands get more aggressive with promotions and promises
August 09, 2017, Wednesday
A resilient business model
Customer- and innovation-led transformation is key to a profitable business
July 12, 2017, Wednesday
Rajiv Rao, the man behind Zoozoo ads quits Ogilvy India
Rajiv Rao steps down as national creative director to pursue film-making
July 09, 2017, Sunday
No place to hide
Brands can no longer use transparency as an empty slogan, they need to walk the talk
July 05, 2017, Wednesday
Why centre-brain marketing is the key
Marketers must tap strategy, technology, processes and people using data for creativity
June 29, 2017, Thursday
You think you are lazy? With this digital firm, it pays off to be laid back
To promote LazyPay, PayU India's digital campaign features ads with stand-up comics
June 26, 2017, Monday
Renault Kwid plays the reinvention game to suit changing customer behaviour
With a steady stream of changes and personalisation options, Renault hopes to keep customers loyal
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Woodland expands its range to stay relevant
The outdoor footwear label is extending itself as a complete adventure and sports brand
January 29, 2018, Monday
How sportswear brands are rewriting playbook to cater to women consumers
How brands such as Puma, Wildcraft and Woodlands are rewriting the marketing playbook to cater to women consumers
January 22, 2018, Monday
Idea Cellular's new TV commercial: A transformative idea triggered by video
A new TV commercial by Idea Cellular has pushed the running narrative of the telecom firm to imply how in today's world a video ...
December 24, 2017, Sunday
India ranked second in Asia for innovation centres
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
November 19, 2017, Sunday
IndiGo battles an image crisis: Can airline navigate brand out of trouble?
As passenger ire continues to boil over, can the airline navigate its brand out of trouble?
November 08, 2017, Wednesday
Dalda's kitchen connect
In its latest campaign, Dalda is stressing that it's now a refined oil brand and no longer just a vanaspati offering
November 06, 2017, Monday
B2B and advanced technology start-ups on a growth path
20% of start-ups emerged from tier-II and III cities: NASSCOM-Zinnov report
October 23, 2017, Monday
PVR's digital path to creating loyalty
As the cinema chain launches a digital plan to woo customers, building relevance and context will be key
October 10, 2017, Tuesday
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brands bet on crowds more than the game
Advertisers spin a story of national pride and development, not sporting glory, at the ongoing tournament
September 17, 2017, Sunday
Cricket on the advertiser's mind
Still the best game in town, but the way brands engage with the sport is changing
September 07, 2017, Thursday
Outbound Indians: Tourism Australia, Mauritius eye experiential branding
Australia, Mauritius focus on leveraging growing wanderlust among the young and affluent travellers
September 05, 2017, Tuesday
Digital lights up IPL: Facebook, Airtel, Jio bid more than Rs 3,000 cr
Hotstar hit the jackpot, 3 players bid more than Rs 3,000 cr for the digital rights at the auctions
August 21, 2017, Monday
Shop till you drop
It is not a choice between online and physical stores, but over which brand delivers the right expe
August 09, 2017, Wednesday
Wagga Wagga's mantra for diabetes: Healthy oil for a healthy heart
In its ad campaign, edible oil manufacturer dwells on love for food and compulsion to restrict diet
August 09, 2017, Wednesday
Mercedes invests in flexible manufacturing line to offer personalisation
About 15 to 20% of the completely built unit customers seek unique customisation options
July 10, 2017, Monday
Tata Steel cracks the door open, extends the brand
The old steel major goes direct-to-customers as it drills its way into the home solutions market
July 06, 2017, Thursday
Motilal Oswal's ad campaign: Perfecting the art of investment
Its latest campaign makes a case for reaching out to experts to make smart investment calls
July 05, 2017, Wednesday
Ramco seeks to cement a place in the east; focus to be on quality and costs
Doorstep customer service is also at the core of Ramco's expansion strategy
June 29, 2017, Thursday
New-age tech-savvy buyer is seeking experience
Indian retailers are still playing catch up with these customers
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Being in sync with client expectations
Ad agencies need to reimagine their role to be able to add value to clients
May 21, 2017, Sunday
Parle's premium pitch
Parle Platina will help save marketing and distribution costs