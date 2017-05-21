March 01, 2018, Thursday How Flipkart is tweaking its user interface to win diverse customers It maps customers on buying habits, not age, location or income, due to which it no longer pitches iPhones to a consumer just ...

January 29, 2018, Monday Insurers to work with fitness trackers to incentivise a healthy audience Max Bupa had tied-up with fitness technology firm GOQii to provide users access to the latter's wellness engine

January 15, 2018, Monday Opportunity or challenge? How brands are riding the news wave in India In 2017, news genre recorded 15% growth in the number of channels, according to BARC

December 03, 2017, Sunday The rise and fall of Brand [V] How an iconic music channel lost the plot even as rivals flourished in the same space

November 12, 2017, Sunday The merchandise story: From push to shove Disney, Turner cash in on the growing interest in merchandise, increase licensing deals and expand the range of products

November 08, 2017, Wednesday The game changer India's planned transition to electric vehicles will drastically affect the commodities market

November 01, 2017, Wednesday Battle for eyeballs OTT has changed the manner in which we consume visual media

October 15, 2017, Sunday Waste not, want not Brands can turn frugality into a differentiated purpose, build an identity in keeping with the times

September 18, 2017, Monday Harnessing the power of celebrity Stars are successfully transforming fans into loyal consumers, beating big brands at their own game

September 12, 2017, Tuesday Ola aligns with millennials, adopts their causes to market services Company's focus on climate change and attempts to link it to the 'Ola Share' service is not new

September 06, 2017, Wednesday MRF test drives a luxury brand The tyre maker relies on its association with the customer to build a new brand in a new category

August 15, 2017, Tuesday GSK, Mondelez, Nestle brew up a storm in a health cup As competition heats up, health drink brands get more aggressive with promotions and promises

August 09, 2017, Wednesday A resilient business model Customer- and innovation-led transformation is key to a profitable business

July 12, 2017, Wednesday Rajiv Rao, the man behind Zoozoo ads quits Ogilvy India Rajiv Rao steps down as national creative director to pursue film-making

July 09, 2017, Sunday No place to hide Brands can no longer use transparency as an empty slogan, they need to walk the talk

July 05, 2017, Wednesday Why centre-brain marketing is the key Marketers must tap strategy, technology, processes and people using data for creativity

June 26, 2017, Monday Renault Kwid plays the reinvention game to suit changing customer behaviour With a steady stream of changes and personalisation options, Renault hopes to keep customers loyal