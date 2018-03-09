-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Was never attracted to fame: Ranveer Singh
Power-house Ranveer Singh, who has wowed everyone with his exceptional acting in movies like 'Padmaavat', Bajirao Mastani' among ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
First trailer of 'October' looks intense
The first trailer of 'October', starring Varun Dhawan and newcomer, Banita Sandhu, has been launched and it looks intense and ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Parineeti Chopra refutes claims of signing up for 'Housefull 4'
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has put an end to the speculations doing rounds that she will be a part of the next instalment ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Here are some benefits of raising multilingual children
Since 225 million Indians speak more than one language, being bilingual comes naturally to us.It is also not surprising that 87 ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018: Who won what
Cardi B and Ed Sheeran were the big winners at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards as they took home the award for the Best New ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Google Doodle honours chemist who accidentally discovered synthetic dye
Google Doodle on Monday honoured British chemist Sir William Henry Perkin on what would have been his 180th birthday.Born in ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Hollywood rewards 'mediocrity': Susan Sarandon
Taking a swipe at the Hollywood, Veteran actress Susan Sarandon said that it is 'mediocrity' which is rewarded in the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Marvel 'Black Panther' hits $1 billion mark
Marvel's "Black Panther" has officially made over $1 billion at the global box office in less than a month, thereby continuing ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Scientology church to launch TV Network
The Church of Scientology is set to launch its own television channel on Monday.Evidence of the network is already in Apple's app ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Fans hail Sachin Tendulkar as his film wins another award
Fans have been hailing Sachin Tendulkar since his film, 'A Billion Dreams' won another award.The 2017 docudrama-biographical film ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Nun involved in Katy Perry lawsuit drops dead in court
One of the nuns involved in a lawsuit filed against American singer-songwriter, Katy Perry, has died during a court appearance ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to accusations of spying on estranged wife
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seemingly disgusted by the accusations of spying on his estranged wife.The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star, on ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Hugh Grant welcomes baby no. 5
Hugh Grant is now a father of five!Grant's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley revealed he has welcomed baby no. 5 with girlfriend, ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Jeremy Clarkson to host 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' reboot
Jeremy Clarkson is all set to host the UK version of the iconic show 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'.In honour of its 20th ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Not romance, female moviegoers want action
Turns out, majority of female moviegoers favour action over any other genre, including romance, a survey has discovered.The ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
American daily pays homage to Madhubala
An American newspaper has paid homage to Bollywood's tragedy queen Madhubala.The classic actress of the bygone era was featured ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Flashback Friday: Abhishek Bachchan shares endearing pic with Big B
In his latest Instagram post, Abhishek Bachchan has shared a Flashback Friday picture with his 'buddy for life' Amitabh ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Robert De Niro hosts surprise birthday bash for Anupam Kher
Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher celebrated his 63rd birthday on March 7.The internationally-acclaimed Indian actor shared a ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
'Wadali Brothers' Pyarelal Wadali dies of cardiac arrest
Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away here on Friday after cardiac arrest.He was ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Fans lose calm as Deepika Padukone gets international recognition
Fans are losing their calm as Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone got placed on Variety Magazine's International Women's Impact ...
