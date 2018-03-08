-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Was outcast, but I never gave up: Brad Cohen
Motivational speaker Brad Cohen whose story has inspired Bollywood film 'Hichki' says though he was outcast as a child but he ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Women writers come together to discuss significant issues
The second edition of Women Writers Festival delved into a range of issues and genres, including fiction and nonfiction writing, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
French First Lady visits Lodhi Art District in Capital
The Lodhi Colony area of Delhi which was transformed into Indias very first open public art district as part of the St+art ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Prominent personalities grace Delhi fest
Prominent personalities from different walks of life, including director-producer Ramesh Sippy, director-writer Imtiaz Ali, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Chandigarh to host first sports Lit-fest
Chandigarh is all set to host the first sports literature festival that will bring together sports personalities who have either ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Visual history of 18th century India -- from British artists' viewpoint
British views of 18th century India were mixed -- some disparaging, some respectful of Indian culture -- but their artists appear ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
New translation recreates Saratchandra's innocence and reality in English (Book Review)
Book: Stories From Saratchandra: Innocence and Reality; Translator: Anindita Mukhopadhyay; Publisher: Rupa; Pages: 195; Price: Rs ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
'Mostly Harmless': Douglas Adams' comic universal 'travelogue' and its impact (Column: Bookends)
No other book has gone so far. Last month, Canadian American entrepreneur Elon Musk sent a copy of this science fiction classic ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Mutual trust with subordinate 'sine qua non' of effective leadership (Book Review)
Title: The Manager Who Became an Influencer; Author: Harish Shivdasani; Publisher: Rupa Publications; Pages: 98; Price: Rs 195
March 10, 2018, Saturday
The magical Joy Michael (Tribute)
I must have been all of 14 when Mrs Joy Michael, who died on Friday night, joined our all-girls school, St Thomas, as the ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
World Punjabi Conference lays stress on promoting Punjabi language
Promotion of Punjabi language to instill a sense of pride among those speaking Punjabi and making the youth more aware about the ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Signed Gandhi photo fetches $41,000 at US auction
A rare signed photo of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi fetched nearly $42,000 at an auction in US, while more than ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Sufi singer Pyarelal of Wadali Brothers dead
Noted Punjabi Sufi singer Pyarelal, the younger of the two famed Wadali Brothers, died here on Friday following cardiac arrest. ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
The Santro story: Of companies, commitments and commercials (Book Review)
Title: Santro: The Car That Built a Company; Author: B.V.R. Subbu; Publisher: Hachette; Pages: 254; Price: Rs 599
March 09, 2018, Friday
Of brains, media, reporting and love (IANS Books This Weekend)
Know how the brain can shape our lives in unexpected and, in some cases, brilliant and alarming ways; read the story of a ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Classical music elevates the soul: Moroccan pianist
Saying classical music makes one feel on a higher plane, a visiting Moroccan pianist contends that "there hasn't been a terrorist ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
'Relatable role models' help women thrive: Google India (March 8 is International Women's Day)
There is an urgent need to highlight "women role models" who are relatable, so that more women get inspired and come forward to ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Frida Kahlo's intimate belongings to go on display
Clothes, jewellery, makeup and a defiantly red-leather-booted prosthetic leg belonging to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, which were ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
The Third Battle of Panipat and its unknown, surprising backdrop and consequences (Book Review)
Title: Solstice at Panipat; Author: Uday S. Kulkarni; Publisher: Mula Mutha Publishers; Pages: 319; Price: Rs 450
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Bollywood to spin film styled on Archie Comics
Bollywood will get a live-action film based on internationally popular characters from Archie Comics.
