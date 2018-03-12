-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Russia says May's spy statement a 'provocation': agencies
Moscow today rejected British Prime Minister Theresa May's statement to parliament that Russia was "highly likely" responsible ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Highly likely Russia behind spy poisoning: Briish PM
British Prime Minister Theresa May today said it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Compromise seeks to save Netanyahu's coalition
A compromise aimed at saving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition advanced Monday as speculation built over ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
4 Albanian climbers trapped on snowy mountain in the south
Albania's Defense Ministry says four climbers are trapped by snow and ice on a southern mountain. Spokeswoman Albania Qehajaj ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
NKorea talks offer hope for 'rapid progress': UN expert
The UN's expert on human rights in North Korea said Monday that he sees the "potential for rapid progress" after the announcement ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Police: 2 deadly package bombs in Texas capital are linked
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home today, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India announces USD 100 ml LoC for Mauritius
India today announced a new Line of Credit of USD 100 million for defence procurement by Mauritius as the two sides signed many ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Meghan Markle marks Commonwealth Day with Queen
The would-be wife of Britain's Prince Harry, American actress Meghan Markle, today attended her first official engagement with ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
The following is the scoreboard of Sri Lanka's innings against India in a Nidhas Trophy ...
The following is the scoreboard of Sri Lanka's innings against India in a Nidhas Trophy match here. Sri Lanka Innings Danushka ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
UK playing 'dangerous game' over spy poisoning: Russian embassy
Russia's embassy in London accused the British government Monday of playing a "dangerous game" by failing to dampen speculation ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sri Lanka post 152/9 against India in Nidahas Trophy
Sent into bat, Sri Lanka made 152 for nine against India in a Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series match, here today. Brief Scores: Sri ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
From India to US, women calling out abusive behaviour:UN chief
From India to the US, women are raising their voices against abusive behaviour and discriminatory attitudes, UN chief Antonio ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Pak, Iran to boost links between Gwadar, Chahbahar ports
Pakistan and Iran today said they would boost links between Gawadar and Chahbahar ports that are being developed by China and ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Putin set to win re-election with 69 percent of vote: final poll
Vladimir Putin will return to the Kremlin with 69 per cent of the vote, according to the last survey by state pollsters before ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
25 killed in IS attacks in northern Iraq: officials
At least 25 civilians and members of government forces have been killed in northern Iraq since late Sunday in attacks by the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Myanmar events 'bear hallmarks of genocide': UN expert
A top UN rights expert warned today that the crackdown on Myanmar's Rohingya minority bears "the hallmarks of genocide" and ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Four 'terrorists' killed in attack on Iran military checkpoint
Four "terrorists" were killed after infiltrating Iran and attacking a military checkpoint in a southeastern border area, ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Abide by constitution, Xi tells military after term limit removal
A day after winning the mandate to become China's leader for life, President Xi Jinping today ordered the two-million strong ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
2 hospitalised over white powder sent to office in UK Parliament
Two people were hospitalised today as a precautionary measure after they came in contact with white powder sent to an office ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Britain rattled by Macron wooing Indian students
The UK government seemed rattled by the India visit of French President Emmanuel Macron with UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson ...
- Compromise seeks to save Netanyahu's coalition
- 4 Albanian climbers trapped on snowy mountain in the south
- NKorea talks offer hope for 'rapid progress': UN expert
- Police: 2 deadly package bombs in Texas capital are linked
- India announces USD 100 ml LoC for Mauritius
- Meghan Markle marks Commonwealth Day with Queen
- The following is the scoreboard of Sri Lanka's innings against India in a Nidhas Trophy ...
- UK playing 'dangerous game' over spy poisoning: Russian embassy
- Sri Lanka post 152/9 against India in Nidahas Trophy
- From India to US, women calling out abusive behaviour:UN chief
You are here » Home » PTI Stories » International » News