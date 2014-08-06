February 16, 2016, Tuesday IIIT-Delhi workshop on making Capital the "smartest city" The workshop discussed challenges and opportunities for transforming the Capital into a digitally smart city

February 08, 2016, Monday IIT-KGP to send engineering students to ICMR While doctors from the medical research body will visit the engineering institute's campus

January 25, 2016, Monday Thales and IIT-Bombay sign memorandum of understanding Through this fellowship scheme, Thales and IIT-Bombay seek to fortify the Indo-French scientific collaboration

August 19, 2015, Wednesday Pre-placement offers to ring in good days for B-schools The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, expects more pre-placement offers than last year

July 24, 2015, Friday ISB hikes fee for its one-year management programme With the Indian School of Business (ISB) hiking fees for its one-year post graduate programme in management, the programme has ...

April 21, 2015, Tuesday IIBM looks to offer PhD in management, approaches Mumbai University Indira Institute of Business Management (IIBM) has sought permission from the University of Mumbai to allow it to offer doctoral ...

January 14, 2015, Wednesday Great Lakes Institute to open university in Sri City in 2 years Great Lakes Institute of Management is planning to open a university at Sri City, a planned integrated business city located 55 ...

December 17, 2014, Wednesday Oxford uni students launch venture to create rural jobs in India RuralShores Business Services and Inclusive Ventures Limited will work together to help disadvantaged in country

December 10, 2014, Wednesday IIM-A raises Rs 20 cr through corporate partnerships Through the SAP Faculty Fellow at IIMA, SAP India will be supporting entrepreneurship and innovation as part of its CSR

December 05, 2014, Friday 4 IIT-Kanpur students turn down Rs 1 crore salary offers Considerations of professional fulfilment and a desire to pursue higher studies have trumped offers of eight-figure salaries ...

November 06, 2014, Thursday No slowdown for IIT coaching institutes despite new JEE pattern's stress on XII Coaching institutes are now offering tuition for improving Class XII Board exam scores

October 22, 2014, Wednesday TISS to spearhead MHRD's vocational training initiative The framework for the TISS School of Vocational Education (SVE) was conceptualised in 2011, to spread skill development to every ...

October 15, 2014, Wednesday Himanshu Rai to head MISB Bocconi Himanshu Rai has taken over as dean of MISB Bocconi, Powai. MISB Bocconi is the only off-shore campus of SDA Bocconi School of ...

October 15, 2014, Wednesday Bulk hiring of engineers is back For better placement, campuses end exclusivity to one company by inviting all firms on Day One

September 24, 2014, Wednesday India's first vocational university kicks off With a first batch of 4,000 students TeamLease intends to take capacity to 10,000 in next three years

September 10, 2014, Wednesday India least expensive for foreign education: Survey The average annual cost, including university fees and living expenditure of an undergraduate international student in India is ...

September 03, 2014, Wednesday Students' corner Dear Students,LAST WEEK WE ASKED: Do you think the Union Budget should have announced more incentives for research and ...

August 27, 2014, Wednesday Women corporate leaders enlighten IIM-Raipur The event, which celebrated womanhood and leadership, saw the presence of some of the most prominent women from corporate India

August 16, 2014, Saturday PSUs are back in reckoning among B-school graduates: Survey Business school graduates are now increasingly preferring to work in public sector undertakings over private entities owing to a ...