February 16, 2016, Tuesday
IIIT-Delhi workshop on making Capital the "smartest city"
The workshop discussed challenges and opportunities for transforming the Capital into a digitally smart city
February 08, 2016, Monday
IIT-KGP to send engineering students to ICMR
While doctors from the medical research body will visit the engineering institute's campus
January 25, 2016, Monday
Thales and IIT-Bombay sign memorandum of understanding
Through this fellowship scheme, Thales and IIT-Bombay seek to fortify the Indo-French scientific collaboration
August 19, 2015, Wednesday
Pre-placement offers to ring in good days for B-schools
The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, expects more pre-placement offers than last year
July 24, 2015, Friday
ISB hikes fee for its one-year management programme
With the Indian School of Business (ISB) hiking fees for its one-year post graduate programme in management, the programme has ...
April 21, 2015, Tuesday
IIBM looks to offer PhD in management, approaches Mumbai University
Indira Institute of Business Management (IIBM) has sought permission from the University of Mumbai to allow it to offer doctoral ...
January 14, 2015, Wednesday
Great Lakes Institute to open university in Sri City in 2 years
Great Lakes Institute of Management is planning to open a university at Sri City, a planned integrated business city located 55 ...
December 17, 2014, Wednesday
Oxford uni students launch venture to create rural jobs in India
RuralShores Business Services and Inclusive Ventures Limited will work together to help disadvantaged in country
December 10, 2014, Wednesday
IIM-A raises Rs 20 cr through corporate partnerships
Through the SAP Faculty Fellow at IIMA, SAP India will be supporting entrepreneurship and innovation as part of its CSR
December 05, 2014, Friday
4 IIT-Kanpur students turn down Rs 1 crore salary offers
Considerations of professional fulfilment and a desire to pursue higher studies have trumped offers of eight-figure salaries ...
November 06, 2014, Thursday
No slowdown for IIT coaching institutes despite new JEE pattern's stress on XII
Coaching institutes are now offering tuition for improving Class XII Board exam scores
October 22, 2014, Wednesday
TISS to spearhead MHRD's vocational training initiative
The framework for the TISS School of Vocational Education (SVE) was conceptualised in 2011, to spread skill development to every ...
October 15, 2014, Wednesday
Himanshu Rai to head MISB Bocconi
Himanshu Rai has taken over as dean of MISB Bocconi, Powai. MISB Bocconi is the only off-shore campus of SDA Bocconi School of ...
October 15, 2014, Wednesday
Bulk hiring of engineers is back
For better placement, campuses end exclusivity to one company by inviting all firms on Day One
September 24, 2014, Wednesday
India's first vocational university kicks off
With a first batch of 4,000 students TeamLease intends to take capacity to 10,000 in next three years
September 10, 2014, Wednesday
India least expensive for foreign education: Survey
The average annual cost, including university fees and living expenditure of an undergraduate international student in India is ...
September 03, 2014, Wednesday
Students' corner
Dear Students,LAST WEEK WE ASKED: Do you think the Union Budget should have announced more incentives for research and ...
August 27, 2014, Wednesday
Women corporate leaders enlighten IIM-Raipur
The event, which celebrated womanhood and leadership, saw the presence of some of the most prominent women from corporate India
August 16, 2014, Saturday
PSUs are back in reckoning among B-school graduates: Survey
Business school graduates are now increasingly preferring to work in public sector undertakings over private entities owing to a ...
August 13, 2014, Wednesday
New Zealand Uni launches NZ $1 mn scholarship fund for students from Asia
The scholarships for international students will be awarded to those who demonstrate academic excellence
February 16, 2016, Tuesday
Accenture, Pfizer and Rio Tinto India among the top 3 social recruiters in India
LinkedIn's Top Social Recruiters showcases the most effective recruiters who have been successful at embracing social recruiting
January 26, 2016, Tuesday
Uploading profiles on JNU website made compulsory for faculty
While majority of the faculty members have complied with it, many of them are yet to furnish required information
October 26, 2015, Monday
Deakin Business School, ISB in pact for joint research, teaching
Australia's Deakin University and the Indian School of Business (ISB) have said they will collaborate in areas of research, ...
August 18, 2015, Tuesday
'NMAT by GMAC' may go global
'NMAT by GMAC' may soon go international as its governing body, the Graduate Management Admission Council, is in talks with ...
July 07, 2015, Tuesday
Candidates to get three attempts at new NMAT exam
Candidates appearing for the NMAT by GMAC exam (earlier called NMIMS Management Aptitude Test) will get three attempts in the ...
January 29, 2015, Thursday
IITs to widen field to help more start-ups bloom
Business incubators to be expanded for more Flipkarts and Housing.coms to emerge
December 17, 2014, Wednesday
BITS Hyderabad opens its doors for overseas students
To start with, at its Hyderabad campus, it would take 50 foreign students for its more than a dozen undergraduate programmes from ...
December 10, 2014, Wednesday
Swiss schools reach out to India to attract students
Boarding schools in Switzerland accept students till the 12th grade
December 10, 2014, Wednesday
Schools of Planning and Architecture Bill gets Parliament nod
A Bill for converting three Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs) into centres of excellence was passed by Parliament on ...
December 03, 2014, Wednesday
ISB, IICA to offer short-term programme in CSR management
The programme is aimed at employees with 6-7 years of work experience from public and private sectors as well as those from ...
October 29, 2014, Wednesday
Scottish, Indian varsities join hands for research
University of Dundee signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangalore Bio-Cluster to create a joint drug discovery ...
October 15, 2014, Wednesday
B-schools in Maharashtra struggle to stay afloat
Two years ago, Neha Deshpande, secured her postgraduate diploma in human resource management from a reputed B-schools in Pune. ...
October 15, 2014, Wednesday
SC allows admission to PGDM institutes for 2015-16
The Supreme Court has given some relief to the PGDM (post graduate diploma in management) institutions, facing legal hurdle to ...
October 09, 2014, Thursday
Educational institutions gear up to deal with fake certificate menace
Rackets operate across the country to offer fake certificates, these rackets are estimated to have revenue of Rs 50-80 cr
September 17, 2014, Wednesday
Germany emerges among top education destinations for Indians
Better immigration rules and low cost of education big draw
September 05, 2014, Friday
Companies move away from campus, get closer to students
Amrit Karan Singh, a first-year student at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, is just two months into his ...
August 27, 2014, Wednesday
USC in talks with varsities to offer course on supply chain
The course offers a globally-integrated master's programme on supply chain management aligned to its mission of networking, ...
August 25, 2014, Monday
NIIT banking training institute launches earn & learn programme
Skilled professionals, graduates, and students who have successfully completed Grade XII in regular mode and, are in the 21-40 ...
August 14, 2014, Thursday
Australian students might intern in Indian companies
The New Colombo Plan is a signature initiative of the Australian government which aims to lift knowledge of the Indo-Pacific in ...
August 06, 2014, Wednesday
B-school cut-offs might go up with new CAT pattern
If difficulty level of exam is lowered, percentile cut-off may become higher