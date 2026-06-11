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Home / Education / News / TS Inter supplementary results 2026 out today at 11:30 am; how to check

TS Inter supplementary results 2026 out today at 11:30 am; how to check

TGBIE will declare the TG Inter Supplementary Results 2026 today at 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the IPASE exams can check their marks online at the official websites

TS Inter supplementary results 2026

TS Inter supplementary results 2026 out at results.cgg.gov.in or tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to declare the TG Inter Supplementary Results 2026 today, Thursday, June 11. According to the official notice, the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) will be announced at 11:30 am.
 
Nearly four lakh students from general and vocational streams are awaiting the results. Those who appeared for the first- and second-year supplementary and improvement examinations can access their scorecards online through the official portals. The results are crucial as they will determine students' eligibility for upcoming engineering and degree admission processes. 

How to check TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official websites at results.cgg.gov.in or tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
 
 
Step 2. Press on the link labelled "TG Inter IPASE 1st/2nd Year Results 2026".
 
Step 3. Choose your academic stream—either "General" or "Vocational."

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Step 4. Enter your Supplementary Examination Hall Ticket Number in the given field.
 
Step 5. Click "Submit" to check the provisional marks memo 

What to check on your TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Marksheet?

The online memo is temporary. Students must retain their original printed memo (OBE) from their respective junior colleges for final admission verification. After downloading the result, candidates are suggested to check for:
 
·        Spelling of their name.
 
·        Subject codes and theory/practical marks.
 
·        Aggregate percentage and pass status.

Official websites to check results

The result link will be activated on the following websites at 11:30 am:
 
Primary portal: results.cgg.gov.in
 
Alternative portal: tgbie.cgg.gov.in
 
TGBIE has reportedly enabled multiple servers to ensure smooth access and minimise traffic-related delays. 

What to do after the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026?

For students hoping to gain admission to professional and traditional degree programs, the announcement of the IPASE results is a crucial first step. For two significant state counselling procedures, the timing is especially important:
 
1. Engineering Aspirants (TG EAPCET 2026)
 
The TG EAPCET 2026 (TS EAMCET) web counselling is set to begin on June 19. Students will have just enough time to register and take part in the first stages of engineering seat allocation if they pass today's supplementary tests.
 
2. Degree Admissions (TG DOST 2026)
 
The TG DOST 2026 (Degree Online Services, Telangana) Phase 3 registration window is now open for students seeking admission to BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, or BCA programs. The final web option entry date is June 16. The registration deadline is June 15.
 
Students who have now passed can upload their credentials and submit new online alternatives before the deadline, thanks to the early release of the supplementary results, ensuring they do not miss out on the centralised seat allocation.
 

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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