JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee rejects viral rank lists, finds no tampering

IIT Roorkee has dismissed viral social media claims alleging discrepancies in JEE Advanced 2026 ranks and marks, saying the circulating lists do not match official examination records and that no irregularities have been found in the conduct of the exam.

Concerns expressed by parents and candidates after multiple posts purported to disclose specific rank and marks information, including differences between Paper 1 and Paper 2 scores, prompted the clarification.

The viral IIT Roorkee discrepancies

The rank lists, marks data, and score comparisons posted online do not match any official JEE Advanced records, according to a statement from IIT Roorkee.

It emphasised that the material disseminated online is fake and should not be taken seriously. The institute claimed the listings include inaccurate information.

Some candidates called for the correct papers to be made public, along with the Paper 1 and Paper 2 marks for all candidates. Additionally, they requested that the organising institute review rankings up to 50,000 rather than just 10,000.

More about the IIT JEE Advanced viral discrepancies

The institute advised parents and candidates to depend solely on official information, characterising the viral lists as inaccurate.

IIT Roorkee claims that these variations are a typical aspect of the test and should not be seen as proof of anomalies or unfair tactics. The institute claimed that in response to the complaints, it thoroughly reviewed examination records and relevant data.

ALSO READ: TS Inter supplementary results 2026 out today at 11:30 am; how to check No indications of cheating, malpractice, unauthorised assistance, data tampering, or any compromise in the exam's administration were discovered during the review.

What about the ongoing IIT JEE examination process 2026?

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam process is safe, open, and equitable, according to IIT Roorkee. It cautioned parents and students not to be influenced by unsubstantiated accusations making rounds on social media and to only trust official communications.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA opens portal for PwD candidates; apply by June 12 IIT Roorkee has categorically declared that the viral rank and marks lists are fake and that no irregularities have been found in the JEE Advanced 2026 examination procedure, despite circulated online rumours.

About the IIT JEE Advanced exam schedule 2026

The examination was conducted on Sunday, May 17, 2026, in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam consisted of 2 papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The provisional answer key was out on May 25, and the objection window was concluded on May 26, 2026. The final answer key was declared on June 1, 2026.

IIT JEE results 2026

On June 1, 2026, the results of the IIT JEE were released. In JEE (Advanced) 2026, a total of 179,694 applicants took both papers 1 and 2. 56,880 students passed this exam. 10,107 of the eligible applicants are female.

The IIT Delhi zone's Shubham Kumar stands at the top of the Common Rank List (CRL). Shubham received a score of 330 out of 360. The top-ranked female candidate, Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone, had a CRL of 77. Arohi received a score of 280 out of 360.