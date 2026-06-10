CBSE to conclude Class 12 re-evaluation by Thursday; results by end-June

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to complete the re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer scripts by Thursday using the same on-screen marking (OSM) platform developed by Hyderabad-based Coempt Eduteck Pvt Ltd, even as the board has shifted examination data and records away from the company's infrastructure following concerns over data security and system management, according to people aware of the matter.

“Re-evaluations are happening through the OSM system and should be completed by tomorrow (Thursday) at the latest,” said a senior official aware of the matter, adding that the same OSM system developed by Coempt continues to be used.

CBSE has transferred answer-sheet records and OSM data from Coempt's infrastructure to systems under its own control to ensure greater oversight of the security and operational aspects of the re-evaluation process, officials said.

“The system is now under CBSE’s control, with cybersecurity professionals and IIT officials overseeing it,” the senior official added.

After completion of the re-evaluation exercise, the answer sheets will be sent for verification and then compiled for final result processing. The board is expected to declare the results by the end of June, the people said.

An email sent to CBSE and the Ministry of Education did not elicit a response till press time.

The exercise comes against the backdrop of a controversy surrounding CBSE’s on-screen marking system after students and parents reported discrepancies in scanned answer scripts made available during the verification process. In several cases flagged on social media and through complaints to CBSE, students alleged that pages were missing, answer sheets appeared incomplete or improperly scanned, and handwritten responses were either partially visible or difficult to read. The complaints triggered questions about whether such scanning issues could have affected the evaluation and re-evaluation process.

The scrutiny has also revived questions around Coempt Eduteck, which was earlier known as Globarena Technologies Pvt Ltd and has been associated with digital examination and assessment systems in Telangana and other states, with parts of its deployment history drawing operational scrutiny.

Following fresh complaints over scanned answer sheets and alleged discrepancies flagged by students, the Ministry of Education ordered a review of the platform, with IIT experts examining its architecture, security protocols and operational processes.

The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February to April this year. The results triggered widespread concerns during the verification stage, with students reporting not only discrepancies in scanned answer scripts through the OSM system — such as missing pages, incomplete uploads and unclear digitised responses — but also unusually low marks in several cases, including instances where high-performing students and school toppers alleged unexpected score declines.

Following the backlash, CBSE reduced the re-evaluation fee and later opened the re-evaluation portal between June 2 and June 7, though it went live a day later than scheduled and the deadline was subsequently extended.