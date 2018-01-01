Andhra Bank.
|BSE: 532418
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ANDHRABANK
|ISIN Code: INE434A01013
|BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar
|35.85
|
-2.65
(-6.88%)
|
OPEN
37.00
|
HIGH
37.20
|
LOW
32.55
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|35.95
|
-2.60
(-6.74%)
|
OPEN
37.00
|
HIGH
37.35
|
LOW
31.95
About Andhra Bank.
Andhra Bank (AB) was founded by the eminent freedom fighter and a multifaceted genius, Dr.Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya. The Bank was registered in 20th November 1923 and commenced its business in 28th November 1923. AB offering innovative and need based financial products and services using state-of -the art technology. The Bank is rendering services through 2128 Business Delivery Channels consi...> More
Andhra Bank - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,129
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|129.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.28
News
-
Nifty PSU Bank hits fresh 19-month low; 8 banks hit respective 5-year lows
-
Andhra Bank hits 14-yr low as ED files chargesheet against ex-bank official
-
Rs 50-bn Sterling scam: ED files chargesheet against ex-Andhra Bank exec
-
-
Announcement
-
-
-
-
List Of Candidates Deemed To Be Elected As Shareholder Directors - Extraordinary General Meeting Of
-
-
Submission Of Addendum To The Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting (Notice Dated January 25 2018)
Andhra Bank - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4549.26
|4408.57
|3.19
|Other Income
|544.17
|604.29
|-9.95
|Total Income
|5093.43
|5012.86
|1.61
|Total Expenses
|3309.4
|1740.56
|90.13
|Operating Profit
|1784.03
|3272.3
|-45.48
|Net Profit
|-532.02
|56.7
|-1038.31
|Equity Capital
|872.8
|681.16
|-
Andhra Bank - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|J & K Bank
|60.45
|-0.74
|3366.46
|Corporation Bank
|28.85
|-2.53
|3309.24
|Karnataka Bank
|115.70
|-0.04
|3269.80
|Andhra Bank
|35.85
|-6.88
|3128.99
|Oriental Bank
|89.10
|-2.36
|3084.37
|Lak. Vilas Bank
|99.90
|0.81
|2556.24
|Dena Bank
|18.50
|-1.33
|2092.07
Andhra Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Andhra Bank - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.89%
|-20.64%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-26.46%
|-23.92%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-40.94%
|-41.26%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-31.39%
|-29.09%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.99%
|-33.12%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-56.76%
|-56.29%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Andhra Bank - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.55
|
|37.20
|Week Low/High
|32.55
|
|45.00
|Month Low/High
|32.55
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.55
|
|76.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|190.00
