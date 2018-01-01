JUST IN
Andhra Bank.

BSE: 532418 Sector: Financials
NSE: ANDHRABANK ISIN Code: INE434A01013
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 35.85 -2.65
(-6.88%)
OPEN

37.00

 HIGH

37.20

 LOW

32.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 35.95 -2.60
(-6.74%)
OPEN

37.00

 HIGH

37.35

 LOW

31.95
About Andhra Bank.

Andhra Bank

Andhra Bank (AB) was founded by the eminent freedom fighter and a multifaceted genius, Dr.Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya. The Bank was registered in 20th November 1923 and commenced its business in 28th November 1923. AB offering innovative and need based financial products and services using state-of -the art technology. The Bank is rendering services through 2128 Business Delivery Channels consi...> More

Andhra Bank - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,129
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Andhra Bank - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4549.26 4408.57 3.19
Other Income 544.17 604.29 -9.95
Total Income 5093.43 5012.86 1.61
Total Expenses 3309.4 1740.56 90.13
Operating Profit 1784.03 3272.3 -45.48
Net Profit -532.02 56.7 -1038.31
Equity Capital 872.8 681.16 -
Andhra Bank - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
J & K Bank 60.45 -0.74 3366.46
Corporation Bank 28.85 -2.53 3309.24
Karnataka Bank 115.70 -0.04 3269.80
Andhra Bank 35.85 -6.88 3128.99
Oriental Bank 89.10 -2.36 3084.37
Lak. Vilas Bank 99.90 0.81 2556.24
Dena Bank 18.50 -1.33 2092.07
Andhra Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.77
Banks/FIs 2.11
FIIs 4.97
Insurance 9.54
Mutual Funds 1.05
Indian Public 10.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.95
Andhra Bank - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.89% -20.64% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -26.46% -23.92% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -40.94% -41.26% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -31.39% -29.09% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.99% -33.12% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -56.76% -56.29% 17.24% 19.01%

Andhra Bank - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.55
37.20
Week Low/High 32.55
45.00
Month Low/High 32.55
49.00
YEAR Low/High 32.55
76.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
190.00

Quick Links for Andhra Bank: