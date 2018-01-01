Kwality Ltd

Kwality Dairy(India) Limited was incorporated as public limited company on 1992. The company was promoted by P N Ghai. Kwality Restaurant was started by I K Ghai and P L Lamba in 1941. Since icecream was one of the main items served in these restaurants, Ghai/Lamba group opened factory type ice-cream manufacturing units in Delhi and Mumbai around 1955. In 1995 the company started producing Ghee...> More