Kwality Ltd.
|BSE: 531882
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: KWALITY
|ISIN Code: INE775B01025
|BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar
|90.05
|
3.30
(3.80%)
|
OPEN
87.85
|
HIGH
90.50
|
LOW
87.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|89.75
|
3.25
(3.76%)
|
OPEN
88.00
|
HIGH
90.25
|
LOW
87.05
About Kwality Ltd.
Kwality Dairy(India) Limited was incorporated as public limited company on 1992. The company was promoted by P N Ghai. Kwality Restaurant was started by I K Ghai and P L Lamba in 1941. Since icecream was one of the main items served in these restaurants, Ghai/Lamba group opened factory type ice-cream manufacturing units in Delhi and Mumbai around 1955. In 1995 the company started producing Ghee...> More
Kwality Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,143
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.47
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.11
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|43.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.05
Announcement
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Kwality Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1773.27
|1583.02
|12.02
|Other Income
|0.23
|5.03
|-95.43
|Total Income
|1773.5
|1588.05
|11.68
|Total Expenses
|1645.83
|1475.4
|11.55
|Operating Profit
|127.67
|112.65
|13.33
|Net Profit
|20.94
|45.09
|-53.56
|Equity Capital
|23.8
|23.68
|-
Kwality Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prataap Snacks
|1271.30
|2.49
|2982.47
|L T Foods
|87.60
|-0.62
|2801.45
|Parag Milk Foods
|271.05
|2.88
|2279.80
|Kwality
|90.05
|3.80
|2143.19
|Tasty Bite Eat.
|7529.15
|-2.11
|1934.99
|DFM Foods
|1633.80
|-0.92
|1637.07
|Prabhat Dairy
|165.20
|1.88
|1613.67
Kwality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Kwality Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.07%
|6.09%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.32%
|0.34%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.89%
|-11.66%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.74%
|-24.74%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-41.66%
|-43.05%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|121.53%
|113.95%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Kwality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|87.30
|
|90.50
|Week Low/High
|83.30
|
|90.50
|Month Low/High
|81.00
|
|94.00
|YEAR Low/High
|81.00
|
|169.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|215.00
