JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Kwality Ltd

Kwality Ltd.

BSE: 531882 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: KWALITY ISIN Code: INE775B01025
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 90.05 3.30
(3.80%)
OPEN

87.85

 HIGH

90.50

 LOW

87.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 89.75 3.25
(3.76%)
OPEN

88.00

 HIGH

90.25

 LOW

87.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 87.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 86.75
VOLUME 806403
52-Week high 169.05
52-Week low 81.00
P/E 20.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,143
Buy Price 90.05
Buy Qty 1120.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 87.85
CLOSE 86.75
VOLUME 806403
52-Week high 169.05
52-Week low 81.00
P/E 20.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,143
Buy Price 90.05
Buy Qty 1120.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Kwality Ltd.

Kwality Ltd

Kwality Dairy(India) Limited was incorporated as public limited company on 1992. The company was promoted by P N Ghai. Kwality Restaurant was started by I K Ghai and P L Lamba in 1941. Since icecream was one of the main items served in these restaurants, Ghai/Lamba group opened factory type ice-cream manufacturing units in Delhi and Mumbai around 1955. In 1995 the company started producing Ghee...> More

Kwality Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,143
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.47
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.11
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Kwality Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1773.27 1583.02 12.02
Other Income 0.23 5.03 -95.43
Total Income 1773.5 1588.05 11.68
Total Expenses 1645.83 1475.4 11.55
Operating Profit 127.67 112.65 13.33
Net Profit 20.94 45.09 -53.56
Equity Capital 23.8 23.68 -
> More on Kwality Ltd Financials Results

Kwality Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prataap Snacks 1271.30 2.49 2982.47
L T Foods 87.60 -0.62 2801.45
Parag Milk Foods 271.05 2.88 2279.80
Kwality 90.05 3.80 2143.19
Tasty Bite Eat. 7529.15 -2.11 1934.99
DFM Foods 1633.80 -0.92 1637.07
Prabhat Dairy 165.20 1.88 1613.67
> More on Kwality Ltd Peer Group

Kwality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.94
Banks/FIs 0.46
FIIs 5.28
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.02
> More on Kwality Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Kwality Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.07% 6.09% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.32% 0.34% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.89% -11.66% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.74% -24.74% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -41.66% -43.05% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 121.53% 113.95% 17.24% 19.01%

Kwality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 87.30
90.50
Week Low/High 83.30
90.50
Month Low/High 81.00
94.00
YEAR Low/High 81.00
169.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
215.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Kwality: