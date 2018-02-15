Editorial Comment
March 12, 2018, Monday
Insolvency pangs: More transparency and tweaking of the IBC will help
Of the 12 indebted companies that were referred to the NCLT, for resolution under IBC, two - Bhushan Steel and Amtek Auto - have ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Time for moderation: #MeToo movement would benefit from restraint
Condemning Oscar awards to Kobe Bryant and Gary Oldman, both of whom were accused of harassment and settled out of court, is ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Band-aid solution: Telecom sector needs more sustainable measures
The IMG, set up last year to address the telecom crisis, stayed away from suggesting any big reform while recommending steps ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Nifty PSB index in a free fall: Time to initiate last of 4 'R's in banking
The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 3.57% on Wednesday with Andhra Bank, Canara Bank and Allahabad Bank sustaining the maximum ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Congested hubs: More effort needed for capacity at Delhi, Mumbai airports
The delays in implementing plans for Mumbai's second airport also must bear a significant share of the blame
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Left out: The communist parties in India have lost their relevance
In Tripura, for instance, Chief Minister Manik Sarkar's personal values of legendary honesty and conspicuous "poverty", though ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
Message from Northeast: Assembly results herald major shifts in politics
The results in Tripura best exemplify the growing notion that the BJP is the go-to party for all those voters
March 02, 2018, Friday
Loaded comments: Serving defence officials should avoid political remarks
The army chief's disregard for the proprieties of his office has evidently acted as a signal for loquaciousness down the ranks
March 01, 2018, Thursday
The economy turns around as third-quarter GDP growth lifts future prospects
Looking at sectoral growth rates, Q3 benefited from manufacturing growing by 8.1% and agriculture by 4.1%
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
President for life? Xi Jinping's power grab is not good news
For China's neighbours, such as India, the concern will be deep
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Delhi chief secy assault: Hold CM accountable, rejig governance structure
Hold the CM accountable, rejig Delhi's governance structure
February 26, 2018, Monday
Address ownership issue: Functioning of PSBs seeks urgent corrective action
Public friction between the government and the central bank does not help
February 26, 2018, Monday
Govt's move to protect industry ignores both economic theory and history
Those who wish to blindly ape the Donald Trump-era United States' trade policy clearly have never bothered to think hard about ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Strangling digital payments: RBI's e-wallet KYC norms are too restrictive
The thinking behind the RBI's action is clear, albeit faulty
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Cauvery river dispute verdict: A landmark judgment by SC
Treating water as a national asset is a welcome correction
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Why Prasar Bharati is in the midst of a crisis
No point in spending public money if it cannot run independently
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Regulatory lessons: India should reduce dependence on the banking system
The central error here is that the SWIFT inter-bank communication system is not monitored as carefully as it should be by some ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
Think employment: Centre's withdrawal of labour law reform is unfortunate
A first step should be to re-issue the industrial employment deregulation proposal, which has just been withdrawn
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Winning in cricket matters, but how you win matters, too
Kohli's aggressive mannerisms are seen almost inseparable from India's growing dominance in international cricket
February 16, 2018, Friday
Searches that mislead: Lessons from CCI's order against Google
The first complaints were made in 2012 by Bharat Matrimony.com and Consumer Unity Trust Society
March 12, 2018, Monday
Opportunity in crisis: Judiciary should initiate reforms from within
The current moment should be seen less as a crisis and more as an opportunity to recover the Supreme Court's position
March 09, 2018, Friday
Statue vandalism: Lumpen politics hurts growth and development
Political violence is not, of course, the sole responsibility of any one party in India
March 08, 2018, Thursday
The heat is on: Harsher summers call for area-specific action plans
Water scarcity is amongst the most worrisome potential fallouts of a searing summer
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Championing services: The enabling environment cannot remain constrictive
The first and obvious issue concerns the foundations on which to build a strong services sector
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Trade war's first salvo? US tariffs on steel, aluminium should worry India
Mr Trump's desire to rejuvenate the US' industrial heartland is easily comprehensible, driven by the notion that globalisation ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
Moving on corruption: Govt's actions deserve credit but require follow-up
Arun Jaitley argued that the 'next step' would require international co-operation to recover assets stashed abroad, though it is ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Vaulting over deficiencies: Indian gymnastics can take cue from badminton
With three or four genuinely world-class players, badminton has established itself as India's boom sport
March 02, 2018, Friday
Fix the basics: More than 5G, consumers need telecom infrastructure
India's telecom industry has been sliding towards financial insolvency over the past few years
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Harmful repetition: Pesticide Management Bill needs a thorough revision
The Bill is its utter lack of concern over the use of perilous pesticides that have been banned in other countries
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Promoter conundrum: Small oversights could undermine IBC's effectiveness
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is India's best chance at tackling its crisis of bad debt
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Change in the base year for GDP, IIP, CPI baseless
Govt should prioritise releasing back series for national statistics
February 26, 2018, Monday
India's diplomatic efforts against cross-border terror bearing fruit
An increase in costs and in the risk profile of Pakistan-related transactions will impose significant economic pain
February 25, 2018, Sunday
The promise of Hyperloop comes with significant technical & cost challenges
Indeed, the technology itself is not yet beyond proof of concept
February 23, 2018, Friday
Wrong connection: Trai's position on predatory pricing defies logic
The problem lies in Trai's interpretation and description of predatory pricing
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Govt must ensure coal denationalisation works to make it a game changer
Regulations must be conducive for competitive and sustainable price discovery
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Worrying trend: India's export woes have little to do with global demand
Expectedly, the trade deficit has expanded briskly; by $131 billion in the first 10 months of 2017-18 against $88 billion in the ...
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Bullets with bullets: UP must reconsider its approach to police encounters
One of the key reasons why UP has traditionally struggled in attracting corporate interest has been the shoddy state of law and ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
Discounting e-commerce: Taxing online discounts is illogical
The rationale is that discounts constitute marketing expenditure, incurred to build market share or a brand
February 16, 2018, Friday
Bank vulnerabilities: PNB fraud exposes failure of systems and oversight
False letters of undertaking were used as a basis for branches abroad of other Indian banks to transfer funds in dollars on ...
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Waking up late: UIDAI has dumped CSCs, but it must plan the transition well
There have been several reports of Aadhaar details being available for measly sums of money and fictional characters being ...