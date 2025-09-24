Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee stages late rally even as pressure persists; ends at 88.69/$

Rupee stages late rally even as pressure persists; ends at 88.69/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed six paise higher at 88.69 against the dollar on Wednesday

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

The Indian Rupee ended higher on Wednesday, even as pressures remained on the currency amid foreign outflow concerns and H-1B visa fees shock. 
 
The domestic currency closed six paise higher at 88.69 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. In the final 15 minutes, the rupee rose by eight paise to close higher, taking the year-to-date fall to 3.60 per cent. 
 
On Tuesday, the Rupee hit an all-time low of 88.79 as the currency was hit with a selloff by global funds, analysts said. Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth ₹3,551.19 crore in the previous session. 
 
   
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the weakening, considering the plight of the exporters,  Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. "We may see new lows this week towards 89.00 before a pullback could be seen to enable importers to buy dollars."
 
The Trump administration on Tuesday said it is proposing to base allocation of the H-1B visa on skill level and wages instead of the current lottery method. 

Over the weekend, Donald Trump over the weekend signed an executive order raising the H-1B application fee to $100,000, from the earlier $2,000–5,000. The White House clarified it will be a one-time payment, effective September 21, potentially pressuring margins of Indian outsourcers. 
On Tuesday, the HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures the combined performance of India’s manufacturing and service sectors, fell to 61.9 in September from 63.2 in August, marking a modest slowdown but still indicating a sharp rate of expansion. 
 
The dollar index advanced after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the outlook for the labour market and inflation faces risks. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.34 per cent at 97.59.
 
In commodities, posted slight gains driven by declining US crude oil inventories and stalled Kurdish oil exports. Brent crude price was up 0.58 per cent at 68.02 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.57 per cent at 63.77 per barrel, as of 3:38 PM IST. 
 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

