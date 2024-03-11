SP group may sell Sterling & Wilson stake, Afcons Infra IPO delayed

Shapoorji Pallonji & Company (SPCPL), the holding company of the billionaire Pallonji family, may sell its 14 per cent stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE) worth Rs 1,800 crore to meet its financial commitments due by this month-end.

Another Rs 20,000 crore of debt, housed on the books of Goswami Infratech, a promoter entity, is expected to be rolled over by acquiring a new set of debt investors, said a source close to the development. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The non-convertible debentures were raised at a very expensive rate of 18 per cent interest per annum, and the group is looking to reduce its interest burden,” the source said.

Since the pandemic, SPCPL has reduced its consolidated debt to Rs 20,000 crore as of September 2023 from Rs 37,170 crore as of August 2020 by selling Eureka Forbes to Advent, a private equity firm, and a stake in SWRE to Reliance New Energy.

The group had also promised lenders to sell Gopalpur Port and list Afcons Infrastructure shares. As both Gopalpur and Afcons transactions did not materialise, the group may sell its stake in SWRE as the share price is attractive, said the source. SWRE shares closed 2.37 per cent down at Rs 570 a share on Monday.

An email sent to Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) did not elicit any response until the time of going to press.

On a standalone basis, bankers said SPCPL has to repay Rs 1,500 crore term debt by the end of 2024-25 and has already repaid Rs 382 crore as of September 30, 2023.

“The balance repayment is contingent upon the monetisation of assets, including stake sale in SWRE, and the sale is expected anytime,” said the source.

SP Group is the single largest minority shareholder of Tata Sons, with an 18.37 per cent stake. The group pledged a stake in the promoter entities to raise funds in 2023. Last week, Spark PWM valued Tata Sons at Rs 7.8 trillion, thus valuing SP Group’s stake at Rs 1.4 trillion.