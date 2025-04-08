IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK head-to-head record, key toss stats in Chandigarh

After suffering a crushing loss in their last match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will return to action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with match number 22 of the season in Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings started the season in top form with two back-to-back wins but suffered a huge loss against RR in their last match at this very venue. On the other hand, CSK also started their season with a win over MI but has since lost three consecutive games. Now, both teams will be looking to secure the much-needed win and get back on the winning train today. But who out of these two sides has the upper hand over the other historically? Let us take a look.

PBKS vs CSK head-to-head:

The two teams have played against each other 30 times in IPL, out of which CSK have won 16 matches while PBKS have won 14 matches.

Overall

Total matches played: 30

PBKS won: 14

CSK won: 16

N/R: 0

PBKS vs CSK head-to-head in Chandigarh:

Chandigarh Stadium key toss stats: Total Matches Played 6 Matches Won Batting First 3 Matches Won Batting Second 3 No Result 0 Won Toss and Won Match 2 Lost Toss and Won Match 4 Average First Innings Total 167 Highest Team Total 205/4 by RR vs PBKS Lowest Team Total 142/10 by PBKS vs GT Today’s match in Chandigarh will be the first time PBKS will face CSK at this venue.

Top performers in PBKS vs CSK matches:

In the clashes between PBKS and CSK, Suresh Raina leads the scoring charts with an impressive 719 runs, making him the top run-scorer in this rivalry. MS Dhoni follows with 599 runs, while Faf du Plessis is close behind with 593 runs. Among the PBKS batters, KL Rahul has made a significant impact with 365 runs, and Shaun Marsh has also been a key contributor, scoring 296 runs in these encounters.

On the bowling side, Dwayne Bravo and Ravichandran Ashwin share the record for the most wickets in PBKS vs CSK matches, with 18 each. Ravindra Jadeja is not far behind with 16 wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Albie Morkel have both picked up 12 wickets.

