Slouch-sit-scroll: Aiims study says high gadget use reshaping teen bodies

What did the Aiims study find?
- Many adolescents display forward posture (where the head, neck, and upper back lean forward)
- Frequent complaints of neck, shoulder, and lower back pain
- Tightness in the iliotibial (IT) band, hamstrings, and other muscle chains
- Diminished flexibility in the lower back and hamstrings
- Structural deviations like flat feet
- A decline in “natural” flexibility-building postures, like cross-legged sitting, squatting, and barefoot movement
Physiotherapy sessions improved posture, flexibility, and strength
- Targeted stretching (hamstrings, back, etc.)
- Movement re-education to restore proper joint mechanics
- Strengthening of weak muscle groups
- Postural correction exercises
- Ergonomic guidance and habit-change coaching
Why should adults, too, take notice?
- Prolonged desk work, laptop or phone use
- Minimal movement or stretching breaks
- Lack of varied posture or foot mobility
- Poor ergonomic setups
- Less barefoot movement or squatting in everyday life
What are the hurdles to making real change?
- Entrenched habits: Teens (and adults) often default to slouched postures or lack awareness until pain becomes acute
- Environmental constraints: School classrooms, offices, and urban homes often don’t encourage postural variety or movement flexibility
- Delayed awareness: People often ignore small aches until they become serious
- Lack of institutional support: Physiotherapy or movement education is rarely built into school or workplace routines
- Sustainability: Short bursts of compliance may not translate into lifelong posture and mobility care
What steps can you take today?
- Set posture-check reminders
- Introduce micro-breaks: stand, stretch, walk for 1–2 minutes
- Build a mini mobility routine (dynamic stretches)
- Reintroduce traditional posture patterns: squatting, cross-legged sitting, barefoot time
- Limit nonessential screen/scroll time
- Optimise your workspace ergonomics: laptop risers, supportive chairs, footrests
- Consider a guided physiotherapy program, especially if pain or stiffness is already present
