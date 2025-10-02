Slouch-sit-scroll: Aiims study says high gadget use reshaping teen bodies

Delhi’s teenagers may seem perpetually glued to their phones, but a recent All India Institute of Medical Science (Aiims) study suggests that what looks like harmless screen time could already be altering their bodies in subtle but significant ways, according to a Times of India report.

The slumped posture, long hours seated, and diminished movement patterns of these “gadget-glued” adolescents are leaving telltale signs: forward neck posture, muscle tightness, back pain, reduced flexibility, and even changes in foot structure.

The study has suggested that a structured physiotherapy regimen shows promising results in reversing many of these effects.

What did the Aiims study find?

According to the ToI report, in a project spanning two years starting October 2023, researchers tracked 380 students aged 15-18 in two private schools in Delhi. They wanted to measure how everyday postures and screen habits affected things like flexibility, posture, pain, and movement patterns.

Their observations include: Many adolescents display forward posture (where the head, neck, and upper back lean forward)

Frequent complaints of neck, shoulder, and lower back pain

Tightness in the iliotibial (IT) band, hamstrings, and other muscle chains

Diminished flexibility in the lower back and hamstrings

Structural deviations like flat feet

A decline in “natural” flexibility-building postures, like cross-legged sitting, squatting, and barefoot movement The study highlighted that traditional movement patterns are fading, and thus, self-stretching and joint mobility are being lost. Physiotherapy sessions improved posture, flexibility, and strength According to the ToI report, to test whether these trends can be reversed, the study also introduced physiotherapy-based interventions over 12 weeks and monitored changes. Students who adhered to the regime showed improvements in strength, flexibility, and movement patterns. The team is continuing into a 24-week follow-up phase.

The physiotherapy protocol included: Targeted stretching (hamstrings, back, etc.)

Movement re-education to restore proper joint mechanics

Strengthening of weak muscle groups

Postural correction exercises

Ergonomic guidance and habit-change coaching Why should adults, too, take notice? Prolonged desk work, laptop or phone use

Minimal movement or stretching breaks

Lack of varied posture or foot mobility

Poor ergonomic setups

Less barefoot movement or squatting in everyday life These behaviours compound over time. What starts as subtle stiffness or discomfort in youth might turn into chronic pain, joint degeneration, or mobility loss later on. What are the hurdles to making real change? Even with clear data and actionable solutions, applying them is not simple. The researchers flag several practical barriers: