Numbers 'missing' in CSR data, tracking how funds are used gets difficult

The money that companies spent on corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes hit a record high in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) but it is getting difficult to track what they are spending on.

The ministry of corporate affairs in September 2022 allowed companies to make limited disclosures about CSR spending, prompting businesses to stop revealing information. Companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) spent a record Rs 15,524 crore on CSR programmes in 2022-23, according to data collated by tracker primeinfobase.com. It is the latest year for which numbers are available. Less than Rs 3,500 crore worth of spends have details disclosures on allocations as seen in chart 1.

Companies have to spend around two per cent of their profits on CSR programmes, which can be in education, healthcare, sports, technology incubators and other sectors. Detailed information on sectors and places which got CSR funding money was available until 2021-22.





Private companies have not disclosed details on around 80 per cent of their CSR spending. It is around 70 per cent in the public sector. Of the 1,240 private companies listed on the NSE, 592 made details available. Just 18 out of 56 public sector companies made similar disclosures (chart 2).

Limited information affects analysis of how CSR money is being spent. For example, location data had shown that most of the money to improve living standards through programmes in education and health care went to richer states because that is where companies tend to be located. Maharashtra and Gujarat were the largest recipients and Bihar, a less developed state, got only a fraction of CSR spending. Subsequently, the central government suggested that companies can spend in states where they don’t have direct operations.