Ashok Leyland to resume operations at Alwar, Bhandara, Pantnagar plants

The firm has received permission from authorities to resume operations of plants at Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar, President-HR, Communication and CSR N V Balachandar said in a statement.

"We are currently working out the supply chain readiness post which we will resume operations and commence production in line with demand," he added.