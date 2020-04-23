Ashok Leyland to resume operations at Alwar, Bhandara, Pantnagar plants

-
Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it had received permissions to resume operations at Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar plants, but will restart production in line with demand after preparing supply chain.
The firm has received permission from authorities to resume operations of plants at Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar, Ashok Leyland President-HR, Communication and CSR N V Balachandar said in a statement.
"We are currently working out the supply chain readiness post which we will resume operations and commence production in line with demand," he added.