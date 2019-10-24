JUST IN
The drive now is to invest in existing customers: Audi India MD
Business Standard

In pictures: Audi A6 launched in India, price starts at Rs 54.20 lakh

The new-gen Audi A6 comes with a revamped styling and a host of new technological upgrades over the predecessor

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The 8th generation of Audi A6

Photo: Kamlesh Pednakar

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi has finally rolled out the eighth generation of the Audi A6 for its Indian market. Priced at Rs 54.20 lakh and going up to Rs 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the new model is available in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology - and comes with a petrol engine only. Balbir Singh Dhilon, Head Audi India and Cricketer Virat Kohli were present at the launch of the all-new A6.

A host of new features

Photo: Kamlesh Pednakar

The 2020 A6 comes with revamped styling, improved interior and a host of new tech on offer. The new luxury sedan from Audi is powered by 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that churns out 245 Bhp of power and 370Nm of torque.

A new addition to the mid-size luxury sedan segment

Photo: Kamlesh Pednakar

The 2020 Audi A6 is BS6 compliant and takes on a number of offerings in the mid-size luxury sedan segment including the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Volvo S90 and the Jaguar XF.


First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 20:45 IST

