Auto Expo 2020 in pics: From Maruti to Tata, major cars unveiled today

French carmaker Renault on Wednesday said it will have to assess import duty norm and strategy for electric vehicles space in the future as it gears up to introduce a mass market EV in the country in next two years. Earlier, Renault India Managing Director and CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle announced that the company plans to bring a mass segment EV in India within the next two years. The company is also looking to serve both rightand left hand-drive markets from India as part of its focus on exports, Fabrice Cambolive, SVP and Chairman of Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific Region for Renault Group told PTI during an interaction at the here.