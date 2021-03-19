Auto giant Tata Motors forays into company and economy ambulance segment

-
Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched a patient transport ambulance, designed specifically for healthcare mobility in the economy ambulance segment.
The Magic Express ambulance is designed to support medical and health related services, which assumes significance especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Motors said in a statement.
The compact dimensions of the vehicle enables easy manoeuvrability on Indian roads, resulting in speedy movement of patients requiring emergency care, thereby saving lives, it added.
With the introduction of the Magic Express Ambulance, Tata Motors fulfils its commitment to provide the best healthcare mobility solutions. The company has been working closely with the medical fraternity to understand the requirements, and we have tailor-made a vehicle that perfectly ticks all the boxes when it comes to patient transportation," Tata Motors Vice President, Product Line (SCV & PU) Vinay Pathak said.
With the introduction of the new segment, the automaker now offers a wide range of solutions in the ambulance segment, with affordable, reliable and regulation-compliant ambulances, he added.
The Magic Express ambulance comes with the essential equipment including an auto-loading stretcher, medical cabinet, provision for an oxygen cylinder, doctor's seat and fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors and an announcement system.
The five-seater vehicle comes powered by an 800cc engine.
The Mumbai-based automaker now offers a wide range of healthcare solutions -- the Magic Express ambulance, the Tata Winger ambulance, serving the healthcare segment for various customised medical needs.
