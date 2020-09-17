JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Volkswagen follows Daimler with green-bond cost savings in debut deal
Business Standard

Automakers should cut royalty payments to foreign parent firms: Official

Indian carmakers should reduce royalty payments to foreign partners to bring down costs instead of seeking tax cuts, a finance ministry official said on Thursday

Topics
Automakers | Finance Ministry

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Automakers run into collision with Centre's electric vehicle plan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian carmakers should reduce royalty payments to foreign partners to bring down costs instead of seeking tax cuts, a finance ministry official said on Thursday, days after reports that Toyota would halt expansion in the country due to high taxes.

Last month India's commerce minister said in a meeting with Indian automakers, including local representatives from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki, that they should find ways to reduce royalty payments to foreign parent companies for use of technology or brand names.

Maruti Suzuki paid 38.2 billion Indian rupees ($518.5 million) in royalties to its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, amounting to 5% of its revenue, according to its annual report.

Privately-owned companies such as Toyota Motor's India arm paid $88 million or 3.4% of revenue to its Japanese parent, government data shows.

 

($1 = 73.6700 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY