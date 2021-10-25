Bajaj Auto launches updated version of Dominar 400 tagged at Rs 2.16 lakh

JUST IN
Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has launched the updated version of its bike Dominar 400 priced at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Topics
Bajaj Auto | Bajaj Dominar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The bike now gets factory-fitted touring accessories and is tailor made for riders who prefer strong touring essentials. It comes with a 373.3cc engine, which generates 40 PS of power.

Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long-distance tourers, alike.

"Customers have pushed the bike into long distances and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar," Bajaj Auto Head of Marketing Narayan Sundararaman said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 25 2021. 17:14 IST

