Bajaj Auto launches updated version of Dominar 400 tagged at Rs 2.16 lakh

Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has launched the updated version of its bike Dominar 400 priced at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).
The bike now gets factory-fitted touring accessories and is tailor made for riders who prefer strong touring essentials. It comes with a 373.3cc engine, which generates 40 PS of power.
Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long-distance tourers, alike.
"Customers have pushed the bike into long distances and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar," Bajaj Auto Head of Marketing Narayan Sundararaman said in a statement.
