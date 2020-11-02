Bajaj Auto reports 11% jump in total sales at 512,038 units in Oct

-
Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported an 11 per cent increase in its total vehicle sales at512,038units in October.
The company had sold a total of463,208units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic sales stood at281,160units last month, as against278,776 units in October last year, up 1 per cent, it added.
Motorcycle sales grew by 18 per cent at470,290units, compared to398,913units in the year-ago month,itshighest ever sales. Bajaj Autosaid during October,Pulsar brand recorded sales of over 170,000 units.
Commercial vehicle sales stood at41,746units, as against64,295in the corresponding month last year, a decline of 35 per cent, the company said.
Total vehicle exports in October were at230,878units, as compared to184,432units in the same month a year ago, up 25 per cent, Bajaj Auto said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
