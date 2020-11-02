Bajaj Auto reports 11% jump in total sales at 512,038 units in Oct

Ltd on Monday reported an 11 per cent increase in its total vehicle sales at512,038units in October.

The company had sold a total of463,208units in the same month last year, said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales stood at281,160units last month, as against278,776 units in October last year, up 1 per cent, it added.

Motorcycle sales grew by 18 per cent at470,290units, compared to398,913units in the year-ago month,itshighest ever sales. Bajaj Autosaid during October,Pulsar brand recorded sales of over 170,000 units.

Commercial vehicle sales stood at41,746units, as against64,295in the corresponding month last year, a decline of 35 per cent, the company said.

Total vehicle exports in October were at230,878units, as compared to184,432units in the same month a year ago, up 25 per cent, said.

