Benelli starts second innings in India with TRK 502 adventure bikes

Built in a trademark Benelli steel trellis frame, the TRK 502 range is powered by a twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 500cc, DOHC engine with 4-valves per cylinder. The fuel-injected motor churns out 47.5PS of power at 8500rpm, with peak torque of 46Nm available at 6000rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox is offered along with a gear shift indicator, which enables you to get into the right gear for the right situation.





The TRK 502 edition which is meant for city riding and occasional highway cruising gets 17-inch alloy wheels that come wrapped with 120/70 front tyres and 160/60 rear tyres from Pirelli.

The TRK 502X, on the other hand, comes adventure ready with spoked rims and shod with the super sticky Metzelers. A 19 inch 110/80 front tyres – and 17inch 150/70 – at the rear.

Both, the TRK 502 and TRK 502X come with switchable ABS and the braking section is handled by twin 320mm floating discs with a 2-piston calliper at the front and a single 260mm disc with one piston calliper at the rear.

Up front, both models come with 50mm upside down forks, while the rear gets a vertically mounted adjustable mono-shock.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “We are delighted to launch the TRK range as the first adventure offering from Benelli in India. The launch of the TRK range is just the beginning and we are committed to bringing many more exciting Benelli products through 2019.”