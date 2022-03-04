BMW rolls out 100,000th Made-in-India car from Tamil Nadu plant

-
: German luxury car maker BMW has rolled out the 1,00,000th Made-in-India car manufactured at its facility at neighbouring Singaperumalkoil on Friday.
A BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition received the special badge marking the milestone, a company statement said here.
"It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th Made in India car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team's hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI Car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world," BMW Group Plant, Managing Director Thomas Dose said.
Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes along with state-of-the-art technology and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success, he said.
The Chennai plant which commenced operated in March 2007 celebrates 15th anniversary this year and it has increased number of locally produced car models to 13 at the facility. The plant runs on 100 per cent green electricity.
"...increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and a robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows," he added.
