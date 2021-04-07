Citroen launches C5 Aircross SUV in India starting at Rs 29.9 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV set to launch today: Here's all you need to know
Citroen's Chennai unit rolls out C5 Aircross SUV, launch this quarter
Second-hand car business on high speed in India amid Covid-19 pandemic
Used car market sees a continued interest from buyers amid Covid-19
French auto maker Citroën's challenging debut in Indian SUV market
Citroen, a part of Stellantis group formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA, on Wednesday launched C5 Aircross SUV in India with introductory prices starting from Rs 29.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The company has introduced the SUV, its first product in the country, in three trims priced at Rs 29.9 lakh, Rs 30.4 lakh and Rs 31.9 lakh, respectively.
The model is powered by a 2-litre diesel powertrain, which is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The company said the vehicle delivers fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl (ARAI certified).
"The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV definitely goes beyond market expectations, addressing all the needs in terms of design, comfort, roominess, equipment and powertrain.
"Its international success and modern technology will certainly satisfy Indian customers, who deserve nothing less than a world-class product," Citroen Chief Executive Officer Vincent Cobee said during a virtual launch event.
The model will establish the brand in India and showcase what Citroen is capable of, he added.
"With this launch, Citroen starts a new chapter in India and you can expect a lot of action in the next coming months, with the reveal of the first vehicle from our new family of B-segment cars," Cobee noted.
Citroen India Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Roland Bouchara said the automaker with its disruptive products and services, is challenging the status quo and reinventing the car buying and distribution model in India.
"With over 1,000 pre-bookings to date, the C5 Aircross is clearly one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and we are looking forward to our journey in India with this launch," he added.
Citroen has opened its global retail concept 'La Maison Citroen' in India at Ahmedabad.
The showroom features numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and phygital (physical as well as digital) ecosystems in India, allowing customers to explore and sample the Citroen brand, products and services seamlessly.
In the initial phase, the company has set up such showrooms in 10 main cities in India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai.
The company has also launched a 100 per cent direct online buying for C5 Aircross SUV. Customers in over 50 Indian cities outside the dealer network will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory.
Besides, consumers will be able to review their product and ownership experience through the company's online review website: Citroen Advisor.
It allows customers to rate their dealership, car and sales consultants.
The company said it would also offer various initiatives like service on wheels and pan-India roadside assistance service, among others.
Citroen has stated that it expects to be among the top players in India in the medium to long term, taking advantage of the evolution of the passenger vehicle market in the country, currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.
The brand had already said that it will roll out four models in India over the next four years, beginning 2021. It has already established leasing and finance arms in the country to make the C5 Aircross SUV and other upcoming models accessible for the consumer financially.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor