Citroen launches C5 Aircross SUV in India starting at Rs 29.9 lakh

Citroen, a part of Stellantis group formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA, on Wednesday launched C5 Aircross SUV in India with introductory prices starting from Rs 29.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has introduced the SUV, its first product in the country, in three trims priced at Rs 29.9 lakh, Rs 30.4 lakh and Rs 31.9 lakh, respectively.

The model is powered by a 2-litre diesel powertrain, which is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The company said the vehicle delivers fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl (ARAI certified).

"The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV definitely goes beyond market expectations, addressing all the needs in terms of design, comfort, roominess, equipment and powertrain.

"Its international success and modern technology will certainly satisfy Indian customers, who deserve nothing less than a world-class product," Citroen Chief Executive Officer Vincent Cobee said during a virtual launch event.

The model will establish the brand in India and showcase what Citroen is capable of, he added.

"With this launch, Citroen starts a new chapter in India and you can expect a lot of action in the next coming months, with the reveal of the first vehicle from our new family of B-segment cars," Cobee noted.

Citroen India Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Roland Bouchara said the automaker with its disruptive products and services, is challenging the status quo and reinventing the car buying and distribution model in India.

"With over 1,000 pre-bookings to date, the C5 Aircross is clearly one of the most anticipated in India and we are looking forward to our journey in India with this launch," he added.

Citroen has opened its global retail concept 'La Maison Citroen' in India at Ahmedabad.

The showroom features numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and phygital (physical as well as digital) ecosystems in India, allowing customers to explore and sample the Citroen brand, products and services seamlessly.

In the initial phase, the company has set up such showrooms in 10 main cities in India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The company has also launched a 100 per cent direct online buying for C5 Aircross SUV. Customers in over 50 Indian cities outside the dealer network will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory.

Besides, consumers will be able to review their product and ownership experience through the company's online review website: Citroen Advisor.

It allows customers to rate their dealership, car and sales consultants.

The company said it would also offer various initiatives like service on wheels and pan-India roadside assistance service, among others.

Citroen has stated that it expects to be among the top players in India in the medium to long term, taking advantage of the evolution of the passenger vehicle market in the country, currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

The brand had already said that it will roll out four models in India over the next four years, beginning 2021. It has already established leasing and finance arms in the country to make the C5 Aircross SUV and other upcoming models accessible for the consumer financially.

