Come January, Toyota cars across the board will cost you up to 4% more

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Toyota
Toyota logo | Photo: Reuters

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Tuesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles across models by up to 4 per cent from January 1, 2019, to offset increasing manufacturing costs due to rupee depreciation.

The company considered the price hike after periodically reviewing the continuous pressure of increasing manufacturing costs, which is also a general industry phenomenon, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

There has been an impact in the cost of manufacturing of vehicle primarily due to rupee depreciation," the company said.

Toyota has been absorbing the additional costs all this while, protecting the customers from price increase, it added.

"However, due to the continued pressure of high costs, we have to pass on a part of it to customers. Toyota is considering a price increase of up to 4 per cent across models with effect from January 1, 2019," it said.

The company currently sells a range of vehicles starting from hatchback Liva to luxury SUV Land Cruiser, which are priced between Rs 525,000 and Rs 14.1 million.
First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 11:05 IST

