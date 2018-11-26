We're well on track to meet BS-VI emission norms, says Ashok Leyland

Hinduja group's flagship firm Monday said it is well on track to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms across its medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) range.

The Chennai-based company said it has achieved internal milestone regarding the development of BS-VI emission technology across its M&HCV range.

"We have now achieved our internal milestone on emission capability for our entire range of M&HCV vehicles," Senior VP Product Development N Saravanan said in a regulatory filing.

The company's new technology continues to build upon the successfully proven iEGR engine platform, he added.

"We are now well on track in our preparedness for the 2020 launch," Saravanan said.

In 2016, the government had announced that India would skip BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms.

It had stated that from April 1, 2020, only vehicles complying with the latest emission norms would be manufactured, while giving three months time to automobile firms for the transition to start selling BS-VI vehicles.

However, citing air pollution issues, the apex court had said no BS-IV vehicles would be allowed to be sold across the country from April 1, 2020.

shares were trading 0.82 per cent up at Rs 110 per scrip on the BSE.