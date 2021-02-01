Domestic car sales drive Tata Motors' volumes up 25% to 59,959 units in Jan

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors gains 4%, nears 52-week high on strong December sales data
Auto sales take fast lane in Dec; carmakers see double-digit rise in sales
Fragile recovery: Retail auto sales contradict robust wholesale numbers
Auto major Tata Motors sales increase 27% to 49,669 units in October
Tata Motors Q2 total sales surge 5% led by festive season, pent-up demand
Tata Motors on Monday reported a 25.27 per cent increase in total sales at 59,959 units January.
The company had sold a total of 47,862 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.
Total domestic sales were up 28 per cent at 57,742 units as compared to 45,242 units in January last year, it added.
Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 26,978 units as against 13,894 units in the same month previous year, up 94 per cent.
However, the company reported 3 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 32,909 units as against 33,860 units in the year-ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor