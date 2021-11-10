Ducati launches all-new Hypermotard 950 bikes starting at Rs 12.99 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Ducati commences pre-booking for Monster, Monster Plus in India
Revolt Motors sells out e-bikes within minutes of opening online sales
Hero Cycles delivers first batch of Made in India e-bikes to Europe
Yulu Bikes looks to hitch a ride on the fast expanding e-commerce segment
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday launched its all-new Hypermotard 950 range of motorcycles in India with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom across India).
The range will be available in two variants, Hypermotard 950 RVE priced at Rs 12.99 lakh and the Hypermotard 950 SP priced at Rs 16.24 lakh, Ducati India said in a statement.
The Hypermotard 950 is powered by a twin cylinder engine with power output of 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and has a 14.5 litre fuel tank.
"After witnessing the ongoing success of the all-new Hypermotard 950 in the global market, we're extremely excited to bring the Hypermotard 950 range in India in two unique flavours -- the Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.
The Hypermotard 950 is a fun-bike and is designed to guarantee a high level of thrill and control while riding, he added.
The model has two riding modes -- sport for track or twisting roads, and touring for inner city hops or out-of-town runs or simply for those who prefer a clean, fluid riding style, the company added.
Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in DelhiNCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor