Here's why Harley-Davidson is shutting shop in India

The company imports completely built-up (CBU) motorcycles on which the import duty is as high as 50 per cent. Earlier, Harley had become a rallying point for the US government to push for reduction of import duty on American motorcycles. Trump has on several occasions pointed to what he has described as high import tariff on Harley bikes. In July, the US President once again expressed displeasure, saying that even after India's February 2018 tariff cut from 75 per cent to 50 per cent on CBU units, the rate was still too high and not acceptable. “He (Narendra Modi) gets 50 (per cent), and they (India) think they're doing us a favour. That's not a favour,” said Trump, referring to India's decision of lowering duty to 50 per cent from 75 per cent in February this year.

The company's annual sales volumes in India account for less than 5 per cent of the company's total. Harley entered the Indian market a decade ago, but has so far managed to sell only 27,000 bikes, barely half of what the country's segment leader Royal Enfield sells in a month. In the first quarter of this financial year, it sold only 100 motorcycles and for the whole of last financial year, it was 2,470 units — dropping from 4,708 units in 2015-16. Harley has an assembly plant at Bawal in Haryana, where it assembles completely knocked-down (CKD) motorcycles for local sales.

US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it will discontinue its sales and manufacturing operations in India. The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about $169 million in 2020. Harley had indicated earlier in the year that it planned to reduce its product portfolio and exit lower volume markets, without specifying which ones. The announcement comes two months after Harley unveiled a strategy to shift focus back to more profitable motorcycles and core markets, such as the United States.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor