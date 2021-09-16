Hero MotoCorp to hike price of model range by up to Rs 3,000 from Sep 20

The country's largest two-wheeler maker on Thursday said it will increase the price of its entire model range by up to Rs 3,000 from September 20.

The price hike has been necessitated to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices, the company said in a statement.

The price hike across the range of and scooters will be up to Rs 3,000 and the exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market, it added.

With several positive indicators, the company remains optimistic about demand as it gears up for the upcoming festive season, the company noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)