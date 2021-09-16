JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Kia India drives in updated Carnival with price starting at Rs 24.95 lakh
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp to hike price of model range by up to Rs 3,000 from Sep 20

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will increase the price of its entire model range by up to Rs 3,000 from September 20

Topics
Hero MotoCorp | Motorcycles | two-wheeler makers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hero MotoCorp
Photo: Shutterstock

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will increase the price of its entire model range by up to Rs 3,000 from September 20.

The price hike has been necessitated to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices, the company said in a statement.

The price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to Rs 3,000 and the exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and the market, it added.

With several positive indicators, the company remains optimistic about demand as it gears up for the upcoming festive season, the company noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 16 2021. 19:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY