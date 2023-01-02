Hero MotoCorp total sales fall marginally to 394,179 units in Dec

JUST IN
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a marginal decline in total sales at 3,94,179 units for December 2022.

The company had sold 3,94,773 units in the same month a year ago, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Domestic sales were higher by 1.83 per cent at 3,81,365 units as against 3,74,485 units in December 2021.

Exports were, however, lower at 12,814 units as compared to 20,288 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Total motorcycle sales in December 2022 stood at 3,56,749 units as against 3,76,862 units in the same month a year ago.

On the other hand, scooter sales were higher at 37,430 units as compared to 17,911 units in December 2021.

In the three quarters of financial year 2022-23, the company said it sold more than 40.58 lakh units, a rise of 8 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:02 IST

