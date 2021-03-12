HMSI to recall certain number of H'ness CB350 bikes

-
ALSO READ
Expect banks to lend more to the two-wheeler segment: Honda Motor
Honda puts the brakes on growth plans as scooter sales slow in India
In pictures: Honda expands CB series, launches CB350RS; pricing, features
Honda Motorcycle total sales rise 2% at 5,27,180 units in October
Honda's scooter sales back in the fast lane after a steep decline
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it is recalling a certain number of its recently launched 350cc bikeH'ness CB350 to fix a faulty transmission part.
The company is recalling the model units manufactured betweenNovember 25-December 12 last year, HMSI said in a statement.
The company has identified a different material grade usage in counter shaft fourthgear of the transmission, which may lead to a defect upon extensive running/usage of the motorcycle, it added.
However, there are no cases of any failure reported until date, HMSI said.
The recall campaign will start from March 23, 2021, as a precautionary measure to replace the affected part free of cost, irrespective of warranty status of the vehicle, it noted.
This voluntary move is intrinsic to Honda's pro-activeness, reinforcing its commitment to strengthen customer trust and confidence further enhancing ownership experience, HMSI said.
The company will notify customers via call/e-mail/SMS for inspection of their vehicle from Friday, HMSI said.
The company, however, did not specify the number of such vehicles to be recalled.
HMSI had launched the H'ness CB350 at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh in October last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor