Suzuki Motorcycle's total sales up over two-fold at 73,083 units in July

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Two-wheeler sales remain subdued in July as manufacturers limit dispatches
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Bajaj Auto's net profit doubles in Q1 to Rs 1,061 cr; forays into EV space
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported an over two-fold increase in total sales at 73,083 unit sales in July 2021.
The company had sold 34,412 units in the same month last year, SMIPL said in a statement.
The company sold 60,589 units in the domestic market against 31,421 units in July last year.
It exported 12,494 units last month as against 2,991 units, it added.
"With the unlock phase in many cities and decline in COVID-19 cases due to the second wave, we ramped up the production while continuing to follow the detailed operating guidelines at all times," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor