Tata Motors dispatches in domestic market rise to 43,704 units in June

Tata Motors on Thursday said its total domestic sales increased by 78 cent to 43,704 units in June, as compared to 24,552 units in May this year.
The company had dispatched 19,387 units in June last year.
The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 24,110 units in June, as against 15,181 units in May.
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 19,594 units last month, as compared to 9,371 units in May.
The auto major said its total sales in the first quarter stood at 1,14,784 vehicles, compared to 24,978 units during the April-June period of 2020-21.
The passenger vehicle (PV) sales during the first quarter stood 64,386 units, as against 14,571 units in the same period of FY21.
"The PV industry continues to witness uncertainty on account of global semiconductor shortage and rising commodity prices, while the demand side is on a progressive recovery path.
"We continue to see strong customer interest in our product offerings, resulting in a strong order book and we aim to fulfil those to the best of our abilities in this supply constrained environment," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Shailesh Chandra noted.
In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the company's commercial vehicles sales in the domestic market rose to 43,400 units as compared to 9,202 units in June quarter of 2020-21.
"With easing restrictions and gradual reopening during the last fortnight of June this year, we are witnessing increasing enquiries and retails," Tata Motors Executive Director and President (Commercial Vehicles Business Unit) Girish Wagh noted.
