June auto sales: MG Motor India reports retail sales of 3,558 units

-
ALSO READ
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
Second-hand car business on high speed in India amid Covid-19 pandemic
Used car market sees a continued interest from buyers amid Covid-19
Planning to get a new car? Check out three different ways to acquire one
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
MG Motor India on Thursday reported retail sales of 3,558 units in June.
The company had sold 1,867 units in the same month last year, when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb spread the coronavirus pandemic, although easing of restrictions had started then.
In May this year sales were at 1,016 units at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19.
With phased unlocking, the carmaker registered a significant increase in enquiries and bookings, the company said in a statement.
In June the company sold 3,002 units of Hector SUV, 306 units of Gloster SUV and 250 units of ZS EV.
MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana, said, We are seeing early signs of positive consumer sentiment in June and potential purchases due to pent-up demand, which was on hold due to the pandemic."
He further said, "Even though some markets are still under lockdown, the ramping up of the vaccination drive has given us hope and we expect the demand to increase during the festival season. However, we have to remain cautious of the potential threat posed by the third wave.
MG Motor India said the production levels were impacted in June and will remain so in July-August due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.
The carmaker said it has retailed 7,139 units during 2021 Q2, registering a jump of 162 per cent over 2,722 units sold in the same quarter last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor