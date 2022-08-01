Hyundai Motor India reports 6% increase in sales at 63,851 units in July

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai to unveil all new Tucson SUV on Wednesday; here's what to expect
Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan 'Ioniq 6', takes on Tesla
Hyundai announces wage deal, Ford India extends plant shutdown date
Hyundai's shares nosedive on German raid over defeat car devices
US plans semiconductor alliance with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 63,851 units in July 2022.
The company had sold 60,249 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales were at 50,500 units last month as against 48,042 units in July 2021, a growth of 5.1 per cent, HMIL said in a statement.
Exports grew 9.4 per cent at 13,351 units as compared to 12,207 units in the year-ago month, it added.
"With the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Tarun Garg said.
The company's newly launched SUV Tucson has also received strong customer response, he said adding, "We remain optimistic towards the future prospects of the Indian auto industry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor