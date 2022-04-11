India Yamaha Motor launches anniversary edition of YZF-R15M at Rs 1.88 lakh

-
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd on Monday launched an anniversary edition of its flagship 155cc supersport motorcycle YZF-R15M priced at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The company also announced the launch of a new version of its popular MT-15 bike model with a price starting at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-Showroom, Delhi).
YZF-R15M 60th Anniversary Edition is inspired by the World GP YZR-M1 and marks Yamaha's association with the premier series of motorcycle road racing since 1961, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd said in a statement.
It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
"The YZF-R15M in the WGP 60th anniversary livery is more than just a reminder of our racing legacy. It is a milestone showcasing more than 500 World Grand Prix wins that Yamaha has achieved since 1961," Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said.
IYM further said its new 'MT-15 Version 2.0' bike comes with new features like a MotoGP aluminium swingarm that offers improved stability in corners and under hard braking, along with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth 'Y-Connect' app.
It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled engine with a peak power of 18.4PS, it added.
"We are confident that with the new set of features and technology, the MT-15 Version 2.0 will attract more young riders who are in search of a premium street-naked motorcycle that strikes the perfect balance between weekend rides and daily commuting needs," Chihana said.
