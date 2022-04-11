India Yamaha Motor launches anniversary edition of YZF-R15M at Rs 1.88 lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd on Monday launched an anniversary edition of its flagship 155cc supersport motorcycle YZF-R15M priced at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The company also announced the launch of a new version of its popular MT-15 bike model with a price starting at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-Showroom, Delhi).

YZF-R15M 60th Anniversary Edition is inspired by the World GP YZR-M1 and marks Yamaha's association with the premier series of motorcycle road racing since 1961, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

"The YZF-R15M in the WGP 60th anniversary livery is more than just a reminder of our racing legacy. It is a milestone showcasing more than 500 World Grand Prix wins that Yamaha has achieved since 1961," Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana said.

IYM further said its new 'MT-15 Version 2.0' bike comes with new features like a MotoGP aluminium swingarm that offers improved stability in corners and under hard braking, along with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth 'Y-Connect' app.

It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled engine with a peak power of 18.4PS, it added.

"We are confident that with the new set of features and technology, the MT-15 Version 2.0 will attract more young riders who are in search of a premium street-naked motorcycle that strikes the perfect balance between weekend rides and daily commuting needs," Chihana said.

