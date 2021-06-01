TVS Motor sales down 30% in May to 166,889 units over April's 238,983 units

-
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported sales of 1,66,889 units in May, down 30 per cent from 2,38,983 units sold in April this year.
The company had sold 58,906 units in May last year when sales were hit due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Total two-wheelers sales were at 1,54,416 units in May 2021 as against 2,26,193 units sold in April 2021. The company had sold 56,218 units in May 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Motorcycle sales last month stood at 1,25,188 units as compared to 1,33,227 units in April 2021. In May 2020 it had sold 26,772 units.
Scooter sales of the company registered 19,627 units in May as against 65,213 units in April 2021. It had sold 16,120 units of scooters in May 2020.
"Domestic sales in May 2021 were lower due to lockdowns in many states but retails continue to be ahead of despatch. We have reduced dealer stocks to support our dealers and channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand. We expect that pent-up demand will return as markets begin to reopen," the company said.
Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market stood at 52,084 units in May as compared to 1,31,386 units in April 2021. Last year in May the company sold 41,067 units of two-wheelers in the domestic market.
Three-wheeler sales last month stood at 12,473 units as compared to 12,790 units in April 2021. In May last year, it was at 2,688 units.
Total exports in May stood at 1,14,674 units against 1,07,185 units in April 2021. Last year in May the company had exported 17,707 units, the statement said.
