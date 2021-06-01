Hyundai Motor total sales dip 48% to 30,703 units in May over April

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai undertakes six-day maintenance shutdown at manufacturing plant
Semiconductor shortage: Hyundai to suspend key car plant in South Korea
Leading automakers in India take digital route to push sales amid Covid-19
Axis Bank, Hyundai partner to offer smart financial solutions digitally
Hyundai to slash its combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs: Sources
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported total sales of 30,703 units in May, a decline of 48 per cent from 59,203 units it had sold in April this year as coronavirus-induced restrictions across states hit dispatches to dealers.
Domestic sales stood at 25,001 units last month as against 49,002 units in April, a dip of 49 per cent.
Exports were at 5,702 units last month, down 44 per cent from 10,201 units in April, the company said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor