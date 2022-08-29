Mahindra launches new cargo electric 3-wheeler Zor Grand for Rs 3.6 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Maruti takes the road to electrification with strong hybrid Grand Vitara
Magenta to deploy over 1,000 cargo EVs in Bengaluru within next few months
Will four-wheeler stocks hit the fast lane in H2 of this fiscal?
Two-wheeler stocks ready to roll on pick-up in mobility
E-scooters to hit 5% of two-wheeler mkt in FY23: Greaves Electric Mobility
Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), part of the Mahindra Group, has launched its all-new cargo electric three-wheeler Zor Grand.
The vehicle is priced starting at Rs 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru.
Mahindra has 12,000-plus bookings of the Zor Grand through Memoranda of Understanding with logistics companies like Mahindra Logistics, Magenta EV Solutions, MoEVing, EVnow, Yelo EV, and Zyngo, a company statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor