Mahindra & Mahindra to open bookings for XUV700 from October 7

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday announced the opening of bookings for its premium sports utility vehicle XUV700 from October 7.
The XUV700 will come in variants including diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-seater capacity.
It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec.
The bookings for XUV700 will commence from October 7 onwards, M&M said in a release. The automaker, however, has not announced the date for commencement of the deliveries.
The company is offering XUV700 in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX). The AdrenoX series is further classified into three variants - AX3, AX5 and AX7.
The complete variant line-up aims at straddling a wide spectrum of buyers, starting at Rs 11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and Rs 13.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater), it said, adding that all prices will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings.
Mahindra has also launched an Industry-first 'Add to cart' functionality on its website for the XUV700.
The feature allows customers to save variant configurations, including fuel type, seating capacity, colour and dealer preference ahead of the bookings opening, it said.
The company said that the AX7 will be available with an optional luxury pack and will include features like immersive 3D sound, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360 surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake and wireless charging.
