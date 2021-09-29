Tesla shouldn't have non-disclosure agreement for its FSD Beta: Musk

-
Telsa CEO Elon Musk has said that Tesla shouldn't have a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta testers.
During an interview at the Code Conference on Wednesday, Musk was asked about the NDA and the CEO said that Tesla shouldn't have it, adding that beta testers are "not really following it anyway", reports Electrek.
He didn't outrightly say that Tesla will remove it, but it appears that it will become unnecessary as Tesla is currently moving to a wider release of its FSD Beta.
This week, the auto-tech website reported on Tesla's NDA for its FSD Beta programme.
In the document, Tesla tells testers to be "selective" about what they publicly share about the programme and that "a lot of people want Tesla to fail".
As the report pointed that some beta testers have been posting videos of Tesla's system making significant and potentially dangerous mistakes, therefore, the automaker doesn't outright prevent beta testers from posting videos that can make them look bad.
Nonetheless, the document encourages self-censorship, the report said.
While it falls short of telling people not to share videos that make Tesla look bad, it comes fairly close and some beta testers interpreted the comment as such, it added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Musk said that Tesla plans to add 1,000 new Full Self-Driving Beta testers per day based on their driving asafety score' starting next week.
