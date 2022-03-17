Mercedes-Benz India to hike model prices by up to 3% from April 1

-
ALSO READ
Mercedes Benz India adopts direct selling as new retail strategy
Mercedes-Benz to launch electric vehicle model, assemble EQS in India
Mercedes-Benz rolls out new locally-produced S-Class; price at Rs 1.57 cr
Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India
Mercedes aims for double-digit growth; plans to launch 10 products in 2022
Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday said it will increase prices of entire model range by up to 3 per cent from April 1 in order to partially offset the impact of increase in input costs.
The prices of the cars retailed by the Pune-based firm would go up in the range of Rs 50,000-Rs 5 lakh from next month onwards.
"The imminent price correction would be in the range of 3 per cent, across the entire model range. The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company," the luxury automaker said in a statement.
The rising input costs also led to a significant increase in the company's operational costs, prompting it to revise the ex-showroom price of the entire model range in its endeavour to operate a sustainable and fundamentally strong business, it added.
From April 1 onwards, the price of A 200 Limousine would start from Rs 42 lakh; GLA 200 from Rs 45 lakh; GLC 200 from Rs 62 lakh; GLE 300 d 4M from Rs 86 lakh; GLS 400d 4M from Rs 1.16 crore; LWB E-Class 200 from Rs 71 lakh; S-Class 350 d from Rs 1.6 crore; AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) from Rs 1.77 crore; and AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) from Rs 2.7 crore (all prices ex-showroom).
"At Mercedes-Benz we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said.
The new price range of the vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning, enabling seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for discerning customers, he added.
Earlier this month, Audi India had also announced price hike across its product range by up to 3 per cent from April 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor