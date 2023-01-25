Mumbai Airport plans to deploy over 100 EVs at facility by FY24: MIAL

-
Adani Group-owned Mumbai Airport has said it is looking to deploy more than 100 electric vehicles at the facility by FY24 to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainable transportation.
As part of the plan, the airport operator on Wednesday rolled out 45 EVs at the facility, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.
The private airport operator also said it intends to replace all its ICE-powered vehicles with EVs as part of its Operational Net Zero mission by 2029.
In addition to the 45 EVs being introduced in January, the airport is also exploring the deployment of 60 more EVs in the next fiscal year, including ambulances, forward command posts, security and airside operations and maintenance utility vehicles, it said.
The remaining vehicles will be replaced in a phased-wise manner, the private airport operator added.
Recently, the airport commissioned 12 DC fast EV charging stations at multi-level car parking and both Terminals 1 and 2, as well as the airside of the airport.
This initiative will help in reducing around 25 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions caused by the burning of fossil fuel in mobility, MIAL said.
