Nissan Motor India opens booking for Magnite RED edition, launch on July 18

-
ALSO READ
Nissan India rolls out 50,000th unit of SUV Magnite from Chennai plant
Nissan to export compact SUV Magnite to 15 more countries from Chennai
Nissan India Feb sales surge 57% to 6,662 units, over 4,000 nos exported
Nissan plans to halt production in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine
Nissan Motor India inaugurates new corporate headquarters in Gurugram
Nissan Motor India on Friday said it has commenced booking for the Magnite RED edition, which is scheduled to be launched on July 18.
The new edition is based on the model's XV variant and comes with various features like 8-inch touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, 7- inch full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, diamond cut alloy wheels etc.
"Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for young, discerning audience. We are confident that the trim's bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.
The car will come in three variants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor