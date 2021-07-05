Okaya Group's EV division forays into electric two-wheeler business

-
ALSO READ
India to require 400,000 charging stations for 2 mn EVs by 2026: Report
Centre approves 14 eligible applicants under PLI scheme for IT hardware
South Korea to set global standards for electric vehicles wireless charging
Explained: What attracts electric vehicle makers to Tamil Nadu
Sales of electric vehicles in India fell 20% to 236,802 units in FY21: SMEV
Energy storage solutions provider Okaya Group's EV arm on Monday announced its entry into the electric two-wheeler business with the launch of a range of vehicles.
Besides, the company -- which already has set up a two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Baddi (HP) and plans to start another facility in Haryana -- also announced three more plants to be launched in Neemrana (Rajasthan) by 2023-25, a release said.
Launched in two variants, AvionIQ series and ClassIQ series, the Okaya EV two-wheelers are equipped with all the required technologies to manage the increasing volatility of Indian power conditions, it added.
With prices ranging from Rs 39,999 to Rs 60,000, the e-two-wheelers are available all across the country, the release said.
Combined with two state-of-the-art R&D centres exclusively for EVs in India and one overseas, Okaya EV is uniquely placed to bring out e-2 wheelers and bikes of the future. Further, to ensure seamless supply of these vehicles, we aim to open showrooms as well as distribution and service centres all across the country, said Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group.
Along with the launch of the vehicles, the company also announced the setting up of two experience centres, one each in Delhi and Jaipur.
Moreover, we have immediate plans to roll out four products under this segment in this financial year and all these products would be fully 'Made-in India' and add velocity to the Government's dream of one crore e- scooters on Indian roads by 2025, Gupta said.
The company said through e-two-wheelers, Okaya has addressed three major problems -- lack of the availability of good quality spares and services, proper infrastructure and finances and petrol scooter background of most of the entrants -- which are preventing consumers from going electric.
However, Okaya EV believes that in an e-scooter what matters is its battery, electronics and software, it said.
Okaya has been present in battery manufacturing for over three decades coupled with 35 years of electronics excellence through Microtek and 19 years of Okaya Infocom software experience, the company added.
Further Okaya has been supplying EV batteries since 2016-17 and EV chargers, charging stations since 2019, thus emerging as a key player in India's mission to create EV charging infrastructure, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor