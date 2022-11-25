Pravaig launches electric SUV Defy at Rs 39.5 lakh; deliveries next year

Electric mobility startup Pravaig Dynamics on Friday launched a sports utility vehicle Defy, tagged at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom) to compete with the likes of Audi e-tron and Mercedes Benz EQC.



The Bengaluru-based company has commenced the bookings of the model and deliveries are expected to begin from the third quarter of next year.

The company aims to produce 10 lakh units by 2028 and cater to both domestic and international markets.

"At the beginning we will try to address the domestic market and will look at exports in 2024," Pravaig Chief Strategy Officer Ram Divedi told PTI in an interaction here.

In the long run 70 per cent of the production would go into the overseas markets, he added.

Divedi said Defy is more affordable to own than other competing products in the market. The SUV comes with a driving range of around 500 km and 402 BHP power, he added.

Pravaig, which has a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, plans to commence production with a few thousand units and scale up gradually as the demand grows.

Divedi said the company is already producing 6,000 battery packs for cars per year at the facility.

When asked about future product plans, he noted that the company is working on two more products for next year.

On investments so far in developing the model, Divedi did not elaborate on the exact capital but added that its development programme remains frugal as compared with the competition.

He noted that the company has raked in around 800 bookings for Defy so far.

Pravaig plans to sell majority of the vehicles online and at a later stage may look at having some experience centres for the customers, Divedi said.

The company has tied up with various partners across the country to take care of service and other requirements, he added.

The company also showcased Veer, an off-road military version of the SUV.

