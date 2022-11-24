JUST IN
Lamborghini launches Urus Performante in India priced at Rs 4.22 cr

Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini on Thursday launched Urus Performante in India with price starting at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom).

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The launch of the model comes shortly after its global premiere happened this August.

The Urus has been instrumental in opening new markets driving growth for the brand in India and we are therefore delighted to introduce it to our customers," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said in a statement.

The SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 306 km/h.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 21:19 IST

